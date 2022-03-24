Contour Cafe: Chilled vibes and super tasty pizzas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Contour Cafe: Chilled vibes and super tasty pizzas

By Jamie Wilde
March 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:27 am
Contour Cafe's pizzas are a popular hit in Aberdeen.
Contour Cafe's pizzas are a popular hit in Aberdeen.

Relaxing at the weekend around some great food, friends and drinks – does it get much better than that?

Contour Cafe in Aberdeen’s The Green is all about promoting these vibes not just at the weekend, but throughout the week too.

Opened since 2012, the venue is a popular staple for all kinds of people. From office workers stopping for a quick coffee to families enjoying brunch, the cafe’s central location in Aberdeen makes it ideal to visit.

Outside Contour Cafe.

But of course, its food and drinks offerings are the real talking point. Breakfast and brunch options are aplenty, but Contour’s fresh, handmade pizzas have become one of its star attractions since launching during lockdown last year.

With plans to extend to an outdoor space in the summer and bring your own beer options already available, Contour Cafe looks set to gain an even bigger following of food lovers in the north-east.

We talked to Contour Cafe co-owner, Andrew Goodenough, to find out more about the business.

Stylish interiors inside Contour Cafe.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I’m originally from Inverness but I moved to Aberdeen when I was six-years-old. I went on to do business studies at RGU and worked in various cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen. My thesis was actually written around marketing strategies of coffee shops, then me and my business partner – and Contour Cafe co-owner – Dave Anderson went on to open this place in 2012. I’ve always had an interest in hospitality, I’d say. I started off washing dishes in Aberdeen restaurants before working up to coffee shops like Rocksalt & Snails and then eventually thinking about starting my own coffee shop.

Contour Cafe co-owner Andrew Goodenough.

I also did some snowboard seasons before starting at Contour which was really great. I went out to Lake Tahoe around California and France between 2006 and 2008 which was amazing. I started snowboarding when I was around 10-years-old and also spent a lot of my free time on the river. I used to go out to Russia for fishing most years, but I don’t think I’ll be heading there any time soon!

“It’s a very relaxed, chill vibe in the cafe throughout the day,” Andrew Goodenough.

Contour Cafe opened in 2012. What was the journey like getting to that stage?

My business partner Dave was travelling over in New Zealand at the time but he hopped on board with the idea when he came back and we essentially started up the cafe as it is now. It took us six months to renovate the space before we opened up shop; we got it in June 2012 and the general upgrading of the building took its time, but we finally opened in December 2012. My friend Callum from Polka in Aberdeen did the design work within the café which was great. The place was really busy from the offset. It started to quieten down a little when a lot of city centre office spaces started becoming vacant and moving to the outskirts of Aberdeen. But now, it’s getting busier again for sure.

Cappuccino and Earl Grey tea.

You’re well-loved for your pizzas. What makes a Contour Cafe Pizza different to anywhere else?

Dave makes all the pizza dough in-house himself. Liam, our pizza chef, has travelled the world and worked in a really busy pizza restaurant in Australia, so he knows what he’s doing. We actually only started doing pizzas last year during lockdown because we weren’t allowed to open up the cafe – that was the main reason we opted for them. We do still offer delivery on the pizzas, but people tend to come down and eat them at the cafe for the kind of Neapolitan style pizza that they are.

Giardino pizza at Contour Cafe.

We have classic options like our margherita pizza which is made with our homemade Napoli tomato sauce, Yester Farm fior di latte mozzarella and parmesan cheese. The pepperoni is also popular as well as the Giardino which comes with mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto and fresh rocket. There are also vegetarian and vegan options available like our falafel pizza.

Pepperoni pizza coming out of the oven.

What other kinds of popular items do you have on your menu?

We have all sorts of options for food throughout the day. We have eggs benedict, pancakes, sandwiches like our Tuna Med which comes with seasoned tuna, olives, roasted peppers, red onion and tomatoes, vegan shawarma kebab wraps, homemade cakes and more.

Vegan shawarma kebab wrap.

Our ingredients arrive fresh every day and most of the stuff we make is all in house. One of the girls that works here, her mum does some of the baking as well as my mum too who helps out with making some of the bakes. Teas and coffees are all available, but people are also free to bring their own beer down to the cafe if they like.

Club sandwich with side salad.

How would you describe the day-to-day atmosphere at Contour Cafe?

It’s a very relaxed, chill vibe in the cafe throughout the day. We have all sorts of people come in through door which is great. Our doors are open for all kinds of people.

Behind the counter at Contour Cafe.

Given the closure of Aberdeen Market on your doorstep two years ago, would you say there’s a sense of community spirit among local businesses in The Green area?

I’d say so. Every unit up here is now taken as well, which is good to see. We’re actually supplying food to The Old King’s Highway pub which has had new owners in from just before Christmas. They have our menu down at the bar and we just hand dishes down whenever they need them. It’s a great spot to enjoy our pizzas and their beers.

Contour Cafe’s colourful decor.

You also run an outside catering side to the cafe called Contour Catering. How popular has this proven to be?

It has been a little quieter overall due to Covid. But within the past few weeks it’s definitely started to pick up again almost to what it was pre-pandemic. We’ve been running this for as long as we’ve had the cafe back in 2012. Low-end, high-end – we do everything. Evening events and office catering around Aberdeen are what we usually cater to.

Pepperoni pizza.

What does the future hold for Contour Cafe?

We have a grant from the council to build an outdoor seating area, which we’re building the foundations for at the moment. We’re looking to have it all done with a retractable roof by summer hopefully in time for the new planned project opening for the old Aberdeen Market site. We’d like to push forward with the catering side of things further as well, but on the whole, we’re looking to try and keep our customers happy. We’ll take every day as it comes.

Exciting times lie ahead for Contour Cafe.

www.contourcatering.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]