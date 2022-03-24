Talk of the Town: Afternoon teas and boozy lunches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. If you’re treating your mum to something special this Mother’s Day, we have plenty of food and drink tips that can make their day that extra bit special.

If you’re looking for a quick bite at one of the top-rated cafes in the north-east, Spider on a Bicycle at Station Square, Aboyne, is a must visit.

Its quirky name is matched with warm and welcoming vibes inside while breakfast, brunch and quality coffee are all at hand.

But you can’t leave without trying a treat from its irresistible cakes cabinet.

Located at Blackhall Road in Inverurie, The Drouthy Laird is a great pub to visit with friends, work colleagues or family.

There’s plenty of live music to enjoy whilst tucking into its food specials which are prepared every weekend.

If you fancy treating yourself, try out one of the options from the venue’s cocktail menu like the new Berry Good, Berry Nice.

One of Stonehaven’s most popular food stalls, Seafood Bothy, has reopened again after a winter break.

Located at the town harbour, seafood delicacies like lobster and crab are whipped up into super tasty street food style offerings.

Langoustine and lobster salad is one of its favourites, but other options like the Stonehaven Crab Pie look very moreish.

Delicious bakes, healthy dishes and glorious coffees are constantly drawing in customers to Second Home Studio and Café in Huntly Street, Aberdeen – not to mention its trendy décor and friendly atmosphere inside.

But with Mother’s Day approaching this Sunday, Second Home is offering gorgeous afternoon teas with a glass of fizz and a surprise creative project included. Celebrate the occasion in style.

Fennel in Burn Lane, Inverurie, is a restaurant oozing with classy food offerings but without the expensive price tags.

Awarded Restaurant of the Year at Food Awards Scotland last year, Fennel’s boozy lunch is a great introduction to the restaurant.

Two courses come in at just £15 and you can enjoy dishes like venison scotch eggs and flat iron steak along with added glasses of Prosecco.