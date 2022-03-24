Fuel prices top £2 – and that’s after yesterday’s fuel duty announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fuel prices top £2 – and that’s after yesterday’s fuel duty announcement

By Louise Glen
March 24, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 12:14 pm
Fuel prices have increased some some.
Fuel prices have increased some some.

Fuel prices on the west coast have topped £2 as motorists struggle to see the changes in lower fuel prices at the pumps.

A petrol pump in Lochaline, on the Morvern peninsula, has topped £2.03 per litre for diesel and for unleaded the price is £1.87 per litre.

It comes after the chancellor’s announcement that fuel duty would be reduced by 5p per litre from 6pm last night.

Motorists in Inverness have reported no difference at the pumps just yet. In fact, some drivers in the city are saying the cost of fuel at their local pump has increased by 5p.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said fuel duty would be reduced by 5p on a litre of fuel in yesterday’s spring statement on the budget.

Prices in Lochaline have topped £2.03. Photo by Louise Glen.

Mr Sunak said he hoped the reduction would help ease the cost of living crisis.

A listener who wrote into BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme said she was shocked to find out that prices had not gone down at the pump – but had in fact the costs had risen.

‘No change in the Highlands’

She said: “Our costs in Inverness have gone up. When the announcement was made the costs were not reduced at all – if anything they remained the same or went up.

“At one garage yesterday morning fuel prices were 185.95p per litre. After 6pm when the reduction should have come in – they were 185.95 per litre.

“So, no change for people in the Highlands.”

One listener in Coll added to the debate by saying: “If your fuel goes up by 25p and you get a 5p discount you still need to find 20p.”

