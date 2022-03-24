Fuel prices top £2 – and that’s after yesterday’s fuel duty announcement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fuel prices on the west coast have topped £2 as motorists struggle to see the changes in lower fuel prices at the pumps.

A petrol pump in Lochaline, on the Morvern peninsula, has topped £2.03 per litre for diesel and for unleaded the price is £1.87 per litre.

It comes after the chancellor’s announcement that fuel duty would be reduced by 5p per litre from 6pm last night.

Motorists in Inverness have reported no difference at the pumps just yet. In fact, some drivers in the city are saying the cost of fuel at their local pump has increased by 5p.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said fuel duty would be reduced by 5p on a litre of fuel in yesterday’s spring statement on the budget.

Mr Sunak said he hoped the reduction would help ease the cost of living crisis.

A listener who wrote into BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme said she was shocked to find out that prices had not gone down at the pump – but had in fact the costs had risen.

‘No change in the Highlands’

She said: “Our costs in Inverness have gone up. When the announcement was made the costs were not reduced at all – if anything they remained the same or went up.

“At one garage yesterday morning fuel prices were 185.95p per litre. After 6pm when the reduction should have come in – they were 185.95 per litre.

“So, no change for people in the Highlands.”

One listener in Coll added to the debate by saying: “If your fuel goes up by 25p and you get a 5p discount you still need to find 20p.”