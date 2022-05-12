Talk of the Town: New takeaway kitchen at this popular Aberdeen butchery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: New takeaway kitchen at this popular Aberdeen butchery

By Jamie Wilde
May 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 2:16 pm
Have some delightful food to go at this new kitchen at a popular Aberdeen butchery.
Have some delightful food to go at this new kitchen at a popular Aberdeen butchery.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We have tastes from the Middle East to India to right here in the north-east all catered for in this week’s round-up. Read below to find out more.

Haig’s Food Hall

Haig’s Food Hall.

Family-run Haig’s Food Hall in Schoolhill, Aberdeen, is well loved for its wide range of butcher meats as well as fresh, artisanal breads and produce.

As of this week, the recently refurbished venue has opened up its new takeaway kitchen, specialising in hot food, salads, ice creams and desserts.

Its full range is being kept under wraps, so get down to explore all the delights!

Rehmat’s

Tasty crispy puri made with flour, salt and deep fried.

Indian Restaurant Rehmat’s on George Street in Aberdeen is a top spot for finding tasty food deals in the heart of the Granite City.

Sundays are all about Desi Nashta where you can try authentic Indian foods like puri for great value throughout the day.

Turbo naan deals are also popular while hot grill options are also available.

Birdhouse Cafe

Coffee at Birdhouse Cafe.

Banchory’s High Street is home to a number of top notch, independent food and drink businesses – including Birdhouse Cafe.

The owner of the venue also runs their own coffee roasting business, meaning that speciality coffees are the top drinks item here.

Choose from coffee roasters UK wide and pair up with a grilled sandwich or sumptuous home bake to make the most of the experience.

Falafel Delight

Vegan falafel wrap with salsa and salad.

Looking for a taste of sunshine in Aberdeen? Falafel Delight on Union Street has been delighting customers as the first specialised falafel shop in the north-east since 2017.

Enjoy flavours from the Middle East and Mediterranean with a wide range of vegetarian and vegan falafel wraps and top it all off with some sweet baklava made with filo pastry, nuts and syrup.

Atholl Hotel

Bruschetta at Atholl Hotel.

If you’re looking for a homely, unfussy Sunday lunch this weekend, Atholl Hotel on King’s Gate, Aberdeen, will work a treat.

As well as earning top reviews for its accommodation, the hotel’s accompanying restaurant is a favourite for classic British dishes like scampi and chips.

Try out the venue’s braised lamb shank for a succulent slice of spring on a plate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]