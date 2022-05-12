Talk of the Town: New takeaway kitchen at this popular Aberdeen butchery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We have tastes from the Middle East to India to right here in the north-east all catered for in this week’s round-up. Read below to find out more.

Family-run Haig’s Food Hall in Schoolhill, Aberdeen, is well loved for its wide range of butcher meats as well as fresh, artisanal breads and produce.

As of this week, the recently refurbished venue has opened up its new takeaway kitchen, specialising in hot food, salads, ice creams and desserts.

Its full range is being kept under wraps, so get down to explore all the delights!

Indian Restaurant Rehmat’s on George Street in Aberdeen is a top spot for finding tasty food deals in the heart of the Granite City.

Sundays are all about Desi Nashta where you can try authentic Indian foods like puri for great value throughout the day.

Turbo naan deals are also popular while hot grill options are also available.

Banchory’s High Street is home to a number of top notch, independent food and drink businesses – including Birdhouse Cafe.

The owner of the venue also runs their own coffee roasting business, meaning that speciality coffees are the top drinks item here.

Choose from coffee roasters UK wide and pair up with a grilled sandwich or sumptuous home bake to make the most of the experience.

Looking for a taste of sunshine in Aberdeen? Falafel Delight on Union Street has been delighting customers as the first specialised falafel shop in the north-east since 2017.

Enjoy flavours from the Middle East and Mediterranean with a wide range of vegetarian and vegan falafel wraps and top it all off with some sweet baklava made with filo pastry, nuts and syrup.

If you’re looking for a homely, unfussy Sunday lunch this weekend, Atholl Hotel on King’s Gate, Aberdeen, will work a treat.

As well as earning top reviews for its accommodation, the hotel’s accompanying restaurant is a favourite for classic British dishes like scampi and chips.

Try out the venue’s braised lamb shank for a succulent slice of spring on a plate.