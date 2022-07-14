Float your worries away: Aberdeen’s Urban Wellness Hub offers holistic therapies to soothe body and mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Float your worries away: Aberdeen’s Urban Wellness Hub offers holistic therapies to soothe body and mind

By Rosemary Lowne
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Filled with 10 inches of water and saturated with Epsom salts, clients can float for up to an hour, pictured is co-owner Fiona Ross. Picture by Paul Glendell
Filled with 10 inches of water and saturated with Epsom salts, clients can float for up to an hour, pictured is co-owner Fiona Ross. Picture by Paul Glendell

Seeing the 90-year-old man’s face light up after spending an hour soaking away his worries in the float tank was a special moment for Emma Ross.

Aptly describing themselves as “the float family”, Emma, her two siblings Fiona and Morag and her parents Linda and Nigel have been helping people remain positively buoyant through The Urban Wellness Hub, the health and wellness space they opened in Bridge of Don five years ago.

From hot yoga and an ear care clinic to flotation therapy and the Bowen Technique – a recognised hands-on complementary therapy to relieve aches and pains – the Ross family use holistic therapies to soothe people’s hearts, minds and souls.

Emma Ross teaches hot yoga at her family’s Urban Wellness Hub in Bridge of Don. Picture by Paul Glendell

“Recently we had a man come in and float for his 90th birthday,” says Emma, 42.

“He told me it was his grandson that bought him the float because he had decided that when he turned 90 he wanted to do as many experiences as he could which was amazing.

“I hope I’m like that when I’m his age.”

Holistic therapy

Looking after people’s wellbeing has always been a way of life for the Ross family as Emma’s mum Linda worked as a nurse while exploring the mental and physical benefits of holistic therapies and treatments.

“When we were growing up, my mum was really into holistic stuff like essential oils and reflexology,” says Emma.

Emma Ross demonstrates the Bowen Technique. Picture by Paul Glendell 

“She was always doing stuff for everyone, even people in the street would turn up on our doorstep with empty bottles saying “is your mum there, it’s just to get more essential oils for my sinuses.”

Sporting injuries

It was after breaking her leg, suffering a major knee injury and hurting her back, when Emma, who played touch rugby for the women’s Scotland squad, followed in her mum’s foosteps and turned to holistic therapies like the Bowen Technique.

“I went to the lady who was trained in the Bowen Technique,” says Emma.

Emma teaches hot yoga. Picture by Paul Glendell

“I was lying on my couch thinking what is she doing as she was touching my back really gently – you’re so used to heavy sports massage.

“But it took about 70 to 80% of the pain away which was amazing.”

Healing treatments

It wasn’t only Emma who was converted by the Bowen Technique as her mum Linda found that the therapy helped the shooting pains she had been experiencing in her ankles.

“The doctors had given mum some painkillers and popped her on the waiting list for physio,” says Emma.

Emma trained in the Bowen Technique after it helped to heal one of her sporting injuries. Picture by Paul Glendell

“She never heard back about the physio but she went to the lady who did the Bowen technique who told her it was actually her pelvis that was out of balance.

“She thought it was amazing as she didn’t have to go back for another year to get a top up when it started going out of alignment again.”

Shona Duthie, who has just started at Urban Wellness, with co-owners Emma and Fiona Ross. Picture by Paul Glendell 

Bowen Technique

So impressed by the therapy that Emma and her mum trained up as Bowen Technique practitioners and started offering treatments from their family home in Bridge of Don.

Not only that but Emma also trained up to be a hot yoga instructor, teaching in community centres and halls across Aberdeen.

Outgrowing the makeshift treatment space they had set up at the family home, Emma, her mum, dad Nigel, who was made redundant in the oil and gas downturn, as well as her sisters Fiona, who also took voluntary redundancy and Morag, an advanced nurse practitioner, teamed up to open the Urban Wellness Hub in 2017.

Emma’s dad Nigel also sells ethically sourced crystals at the wellbeing hub. Picture by Paul Glendell

“The space was an old nursery which had been closed down for months so it was overgrown,” says Emma.

With the wellbeing hub going from strength to strength, the family have extended their treatments offering therapies like the Emmett Technique – a form of muscle release therapy – as well as Indian head massage, lymphatic treatments, essential oil massages and Sekheim, an Egyptian energy treatment.

Access Bars

One of the more unusual treatments is Access Bars where a trained practitioner lightly touches 32 points on your head to “dissipate the electromagnetic charge” that gets locked in our brains by the thoughts, feelings and emotions.

And after discovering the healing benefits of flotation therapy on her painful knee injury, Emma also introduced a flotation tank to the hub which is now used by everyone from professional athletes to people in their nineties.

Emma knows at first-hand the benefits of holistic therapies. Picture by Paul Glendell 

Drift away

Filled with 10 inches of water and saturated with Epsom salts, clients can float for up to an hour as the salt has a similar effect to the salt in the Dead Sea – users simply lie back and float without fear of sinking.

“We get MMA fighters coming in and pilots who come in to float for jetlag or stress,” says Emma.

 

“We also see bar managers coming in to float because they’re so busy and people with chronic illnesses like MS.”

A convert to holistic therapies, Emma’s dad Nigel specialises in crystals while Fiona teaches people how to use the therapies on animals and Morag runs an ear care clinic.

For more information visit Urban Wellness Hub’s website, Facebook or Instagram.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]