Aberdeenshire diver launches wild swimming range

From the closure of swimming pools during the pandemic, to the many benefits becoming more well known, wild swimming is having a moment.

Not just for hardy souls, numerous dedicated groups have sprung up across the north-east, where we are of course blessed with a stunning coastline.

From benefits for your mental health to making new friendships, people have tuned in to cold water therapy.

But once you’ve got those endorphins flowing, how do you warm up after gingerly stepping onto a most likely rocky shoreline?

Getting properly kitted out is the answer, and there’s only one robe which is up for the task.

Adventure proof products

Waterproof, windproof and with a sherpa fleece lining, Calum Crawley has put his invention to the test.

The former commercial diver is passionate about the great outdoors, and has created his own range of adventure proof products.

Having launched Seashell last year, the business is now well known on the wild swimming circuit, and also hosts free events across Aberdeenshire for like minded individuals.

From robes to drybags, what better environment to put such products to the test than the rugged north-east?

We caught up with Calum and found out why adventure is in his soul.

What’s your background, I understand you’re a pro diver?

Yes, I have been a professional commercial diver for the last two years; before that, I have done many jobs, such as being a Royal Marines recruit, construction work and care work.

What was the vision behind Seashell, and what inspired it?

The company’s vision is changing every few months, mainly coming from learning as I go and expanding on what I want to create.

My main reason for starting the company was to escape the 9-to-5 life and be able to wake up and do something I love every day from the comfort of my laptop while being my own boss.

I have always loved the outdoors and the water, so being able to create a company around that is what I love most; one of the main reasons I believe so much in the company is because we have built such a community around it.

We are not just a company that sells products; we practice what we preach: getting outside, meeting other like-minded people and spreading the love of the water while having fun. To help deal with the growing issues in people’s life such as anxiety, loneliness and depression.

What has the uptake been like?

When I started in 2021, I had no background in running my own company, so the first year was really about me spending all the hours I could on learning the ins and outs of running a company, coming from Youtube, podcasts, Google and books.

Since 2022, I have learned so much and grown as a person, and the company has really picked up from what I imagine is a compound effect of the hours of hard work before.

The work seems to be never-ending as the company grows, and there is always something else to look into and learn, but thankfully the work is gratifying, and most of the time, it does not feel like work.

Did you spot a gap in the market linked to the rising popularity of wild swimming?

I find that with any market, there will always be a gap of opportunity if you bring your personal touch to it.

As I previously mentioned building a community around your brand is hugely important to me, as I find people can relate to Seashell so much in what we say and do.

We hope to massively increase the popularity of wild swimming/cold dipping as many people have never tried it.

Is social media important to how you run your business?

Social media is hugely important to our company. It is a great platform to promote your brand and brings a personal touch and feel to people looking at us.

We also interact with people in our community daily on social media, which gives us the human element of a company which is very important to me.

Are your customers north-east based or further afield?

Because of the Internet, we have customers worldwide, but we mainly sell within the UK.

We also hold local events and swim meet-ups around Aberdeenshire. This is great for people to get a feel of the community while meeting the people behind the brand.

What’s next for the future?

We plan to expand the product range from the feedback we have received from customers whilst also playing a massive role in growing the Seashell community from the free events we hold and by supporting fitness events across the UK.

For more information, head to www.seashellcsc.com, check them out on Instagram at seashellcsc or via Facebook @SEASHELLCSC