Marriage is the key to happiness at The Villa Coffee Shop

When Kevin and Jeannie Hermanns first laid eyes on each other at Stonehaven beach, something sparked inside of them.

Four decades on, the married pair remain inseparable. But not only have they enjoyed living together, they’ve also worked together in the north-east since they were 16 years old.

It’s this Stonehaven love story which has formed the bedrock of success at The Villa, the town’s top rated coffee shop on TripAdvisor for the last five years.

Assisted by their two daughters Jemma and Sally, as well as two superstar members of staff Lyn and Carol, Kevin and Jeannie pride themselves on their attention to detail, having worked in catering and hospitality all of their lives.

Quality coffees and boozy lattes are a big hit here, as well as homely food favourites like freshly baked scones, luscious macaroni cheese and stovies.

Comfort oozes out of this coffee shop and there’s a very high chance you’ll leave with a smile on your face after visiting here.

The perfect pair

“I was born in Aberdeen and my wife Jeannie grew up near Glasgow, but we both met as teenagers on Stonehaven beach,” says Kevin.

“We courted for a while and then eventually got married. If you want to be romantic about it, I guess it is a bit of a Stonehaven love story!”

Kevin’s parents have a rich history of working in hospitality in the north-east.

From managing Aberdeen’s former Marcliffe Hotel on Queen’s Terrace to owning the Heugh Hotel in Stonehaven a few years later, it was here where both Kevin and Jeannie began their working lives together.

“I was working at the Heugh Hotel when I met Jeannie, who I think was waitressing at The Crown Hotel at the time,” Kevin explains.

“I managed to get her a job at the Heugh and we’ve worked and lived together ever since.

“We get on remarkably well, there’s very few people I think can do what we do.

“We’re very much a team together.”

Pastures new

With Kevin’s parents later selling the Heugh Hotel, after working there for nearly three decades the duo faced a new challenge.

They temporarily took up separate jobs for a few years as they waited on the right venue to crop up for them to start their new chapter in hospitality together.

That venue came in the form of The Villa.

“We’d always liked the building and its location, so when we saw it go up for sale, we went for it,” says Kevin.

“After living in the shadow of my parents’ legacy, you might say, we felt when we came here that we wanted to prove to ourselves that we could do it and that we were serious.”

Award winners

Eight years on from when they first picked up the keys, Kevin and Jeannie have certainly proven that they can run a successful business together.

Holding a #1 spot on TripAdvisor for five years has “meant a lot” to Kevin and Jeannie. But this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their accolades.

From Restaurant Guru to regional and national cafe award nods, as well as fresh nominations for cafe of the year at Food Awards Scotland this year, Kevin says consistency is key to retaining high standards.

“Our reviews constantly mention the cleanliness and the happy, friendly atmosphere. That’s what we strive for,” Kevin enthuses.

“It’s consistency, it’s attention to detail – not just in the food, but the whole operation.

“We’re all about putting 100% into every little detail.”

Quality drinks with boozy twists

When it comes to food and drink at The Villa, only the best quality products will do – especially when it comes to coffee.

“Caber Coffee is an Aberdeen brand we’ve stuck with throughout the years,” says Kevin.

“That always does us well. Unlike some other coffee shops, we go for their premium offerings, which ties in again with our attention to detail.”

But The Villa also stands out from the crowd having acquired an alcohol licence, which allows them to shake up their drinks offerings for all types of occasions.

“Being able to sell alcohol is a nice feature for a small cafe,” says Kevin.

“Our boozy lattes are really popular with customers. You can have them with Baileys, Cointreau, amaretto, whisky, Tia Maria or Drambuie.

“We also have a great selection of more than 20 speciality teas with flavours like chamomile, various fruits and green teas.”

Food for everyone

For food at The Villa, freshness, variety and homely favourites take centre stage.

“Our wheeled trolley which is filled to the brim with home bakes and scones always goes down well when we bring it round to customers,” says Kevin.

“We do breakfast rolls all day long, various paninis (a very popular one being the bacon, brie and cranberry) and our homemade macaroni cheese is highly regarded by customers.

“We’re also big on having gluten-free options, as well as dairy-free alternatives for our drinks too.

“Whether it’s mothers and prams with high chairs, families, elderly people, nobody will get turned away here without being offered something.”

Pride and happiness

With thousands of followers spread out across The Villa’s social media pages, the venue has built up a strong community over the years.

The secret? Making sure every single customer feels special when they walk through the door, according to Kevin.

Now in their mid-50s, running a successful coffee shop and still enjoying every minute of their lives together, it’s fair to say Kevin and Jeannie have smashed it when it comes to life goals.

“I think there’s very few people that get to know where they want to be in life; they keep pushing and striving for more all the time,” Kevin ponders.

“But we’ve come to accept that we are where we want to be in life and are happy with things as they are.

“Knowing that people go away from The Villa with smiles on their faces fills me with pride and happiness.

“It’s built up nicely over the years and I guess a lot of people like us!”

A round of questions with Kevin Hermanns of The Villa Coffee Shop…

Favourite type of coffee?

I’m actually not a coffee drinker, surprisingly – I don’t like it! It gives me a headache. I prefer black tea.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I’d be a pint of lager, because you know what you’re getting.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Malt whisky.

Best tea and biscuit pairing?

I’d say breakfast tea and one of our home baked scones.

Favourite kind of cake?

A lemon drizzle cake.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

Don’t take any customer for granted.

Best food and drink pairing?

That’s got to be a lager and a burger.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Malt whisky, a vodka martini and we better have some piña colada for the wife as well!

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

Let’s say I’d have a cup of tea with Wonder Woman – why not!