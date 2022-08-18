Marriage is the key to happiness at The Villa Coffee Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marriage is the key to happiness at The Villa Coffee Shop

By Jamie Wilde
August 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Kevin and Jeannie Hermanns are the married duo at the helm of The Villa Coffee shop in Stonehaven.
Kevin and Jeannie Hermanns are the married duo at the helm of The Villa Coffee shop in Stonehaven.

When Kevin and Jeannie Hermanns first laid eyes on each other at Stonehaven beach, something sparked inside of them.

Four decades on, the married pair remain inseparable. But not only have they enjoyed living together, they’ve also worked together in the north-east since they were 16 years old.

It’s this Stonehaven love story which has formed the bedrock of success at The Villa, the town’s top rated coffee shop on TripAdvisor for the last five years.

Inside The Villa Coffee Shop.

Assisted by their two daughters Jemma and Sally, as well as two superstar members of staff Lyn and Carol, Kevin and Jeannie pride themselves on their attention to detail, having worked in catering and hospitality all of their lives.

Quality coffees and boozy lattes are a big hit here, as well as homely food favourites like freshly baked scones, luscious macaroni cheese and stovies.

Comfort oozes out of this coffee shop and there’s a very high chance you’ll leave with a smile on your face after visiting here.

The perfect pair

“I was born in Aberdeen and my wife Jeannie grew up near Glasgow, but we both met as teenagers on Stonehaven beach,” says Kevin.

“We courted for a while and then eventually got married. If you want to be romantic about it, I guess it is a bit of a Stonehaven love story!”

Kevin’s parents have a rich history of working in hospitality in the north-east.

Kevin and Jeannie are most certainly a happy couple.

From managing Aberdeen’s former Marcliffe Hotel on Queen’s Terrace to owning the Heugh Hotel in Stonehaven a few years later, it was here where both Kevin and Jeannie began their working lives together.

“I was working at the Heugh Hotel when I met Jeannie, who I think was waitressing at The Crown Hotel at the time,” Kevin explains.

“I managed to get her a job at the Heugh and we’ve worked and lived together ever since.

“We get on remarkably well, there’s very few people I think can do what we do.

“We’re very much a team together.”

Indulgent homemade macaroni cheese.

Pastures new

With Kevin’s parents later selling the Heugh Hotel, after working there for nearly three decades the duo faced a new challenge.

They temporarily took up separate jobs for a few years as they waited on the right venue to crop up for them to start their new chapter in hospitality together.

A view of the exterior of The Villa Coffee Shop.

That venue came in the form of The Villa.

“We’d always liked the building and its location, so when we saw it go up for sale, we went for it,” says Kevin.

“After living in the shadow of my parents’ legacy, you might say, we felt when we came here that we wanted to prove to ourselves that we could do it and that we were serious.”

Award winners

Eight years on from when they first picked up the keys, Kevin and Jeannie have certainly proven that they can run a successful business together.

Holding a #1 spot on TripAdvisor for five years has “meant a lot” to Kevin and Jeannie. But this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their accolades.

Adorable decor.

From Restaurant Guru to regional and national cafe award nods, as well as fresh nominations for cafe of the year at Food Awards Scotland this year, Kevin says consistency is key to retaining high standards.

“Our reviews constantly mention the cleanliness and the happy, friendly atmosphere. That’s what we strive for,” Kevin enthuses.

“It’s consistency, it’s attention to detail – not just in the food, but the whole operation.

“We’re all about putting 100% into every little detail.”

The Villa’s popular range of bakes.

Quality drinks with boozy twists

When it comes to food and drink at The Villa, only the best quality products will do – especially when it comes to coffee.

“Caber Coffee is an Aberdeen brand we’ve stuck with throughout the years,” says Kevin.

“That always does us well. Unlike some other coffee shops, we go for their premium offerings, which ties in again with our attention to detail.”

Hot chocolate at The Villa.

But The Villa also stands out from the crowd having acquired an alcohol licence, which allows them to shake up their drinks offerings for all types of occasions.

“Being able to sell alcohol is a nice feature for a small cafe,” says Kevin.

“Our boozy lattes are really popular with customers. You can have them with Baileys, Cointreau, amaretto, whisky, Tia Maria or Drambuie.

“We also have a great selection of more than 20 speciality teas with flavours like chamomile, various fruits and green teas.”

Food for everyone

For food at The Villa, freshness, variety and homely favourites take centre stage.

“Our wheeled trolley which is filled to the brim with home bakes and scones always goes down well when we bring it round to customers,” says Kevin.

“We do breakfast rolls all day long, various paninis (a very popular one being the bacon, brie and cranberry) and our homemade macaroni cheese is highly regarded by customers.

The haggis and cheese panini is one of the venue’s most popular food options.

“We’re also big on having gluten-free options, as well as dairy-free alternatives for our drinks too.

“Whether it’s mothers and prams with high chairs, families, elderly people, nobody will get turned away here without being offered something.”

Pride and happiness

With thousands of followers spread out across The Villa’s social media pages, the venue has built up a strong community over the years.

The secret? Making sure every single customer feels special when they walk through the door, according to Kevin.

Kevin and Jeannie are wholly content with their lives at The Villa.

Now in their mid-50s, running a successful coffee shop and still enjoying every minute of their lives together, it’s fair to say Kevin and Jeannie have smashed it when it comes to life goals.

“I think there’s very few people that get to know where they want to be in life; they keep pushing and striving for more all the time,” Kevin ponders.

“But we’ve come to accept that we are where we want to be in life and are happy with things as they are.

“Knowing that people go away from The Villa with smiles on their faces fills me with pride and happiness.

“It’s built up nicely over the years and I guess a lot of people like us!”

A round of questions with Kevin Hermanns of The Villa Coffee Shop…

Favourite type of coffee?

I’m actually not a coffee drinker, surprisingly – I don’t like it! It gives me a headache. I prefer black tea.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I’d be a pint of lager, because you know what you’re getting.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Malt whisky.

Best tea and biscuit pairing?

I’d say breakfast tea and one of our home baked scones.

Favourite kind of cake?

A lemon drizzle cake.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

Don’t take any customer for granted.

Best food and drink pairing?

That’s got to be a lager and a burger.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Malt whisky, a vodka martini and we better have some piña colada for the wife as well!

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

Let’s say I’d have a cup of tea with Wonder Woman – why not!

