Popular public beach clean box project expands in Aberdeenshire

By Kieran Beattie
August 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Litter-picker Susan Tait, left, and staff at the Macduff aquarium, right, with their new beach clean boxes.
A beach clean project that empowers the public to clean up our coasts has expanded to three new Aberdeenshire locations.

The Take 4 for the Shore initiative asks people to pick up at least four items of litter while walking along our beautiful seaside destinations in the north-east.

Volunteers can take advantage of freely accessible ‘beach boxes’, which contain everything you need for clean-ups including gloves, bin bags, and litter-picking tools.

The boxes are looked after by local communities and businesses, and have been in place since late 2020 in Fraserburgh, Collieston, Balmedie, Stonehaven, East Haven, and Greyhope Bay in Aberdeen.

Beaches across the UK are plagued by marine litter like this.

And now, three more beach boxes have been established at Blackdog Beach, Cairnbulg Harbour, and Macduff Marine Aquarium.

Beach clean boxes make it ‘easier than ever’ to tackle marine litter

Workers at Wood RecyclAbility in Pitmedden with one of the beach boxes.

The boxes have been built by the Wood RecyclAbility organisation in Pitmedden, a social enterprise that provides work experience for people with additional support needs.

Marie Dare, learning officer at the Macduff aquarium, said they are “thrilled” to be looking after one of the three new boxes, and says it will make it “easier than ever before for people to get involved and take action against marine litter”.

Marie Dare, left, and Chris from the Macduff aquarium with their new beach box.

She said: “A mini beach clean is a great way to prevent plastics and other litter from harming our coastal animals and their habitats, and we hope that it will be widely used by visitors to the area and local residents alike”.

Rachel Jack, who regularly cleans Cairnbulg Beach to the east of Fraserburgh, said over the past few months tonnes of rubbish has been scooped up from the shoreline by volunteers in various clean-up operations.

Rachel Jack showing off one of the litter-picking tools from the beach box at Cairnbulg.

“The new litter station will encourage walkers to clean up the shoreline while they walk”, she said.

The boxes even contain gloves to fit children, so youngsters of all ages can take part and do their bit to keep our seas free of rubbish.

In Blackdog, the local resident’s association will use the box to help support litter-picks throughout the year, complimenting their commitment to do one planned volunteer litter-pick a month.

Blackdog residents posing with their brand new beach box.

Why was Take 4 for the Shore launched?

The Take 4 for the Shore scheme was established in late 2020, partially in response to major littering incidents across our beaches following the easing of Covid restrictions.

It was also created in response to the growing number of individuals and groups popping up who were keen to get more actively involved in carrying out beach cleans across Aberdeenshire.

It is part of the wider Turning the Plastic Tide project, which aims to encourage the public to take care of our coastlines in the north-east.

Lauren Smith, with her dog Tattie, on a beach clean.

Lauren Smith, project manager at Turning the Plastic Tide, said she hopes the beach boxes and Take 4 for the Shore will help to ensure our beaches are kept clean and safe for the benefit of both humans and the environment.

She said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver these beach cleaning stations to the communities who are committed to improving their coastal environment.

“Regular, small beach cleans help keep habitats litter-free and raise awareness about the litter issues around our coastline.”

