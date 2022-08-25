Best pizza in Banchory spells Italian restaurant success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Best pizza in Banchory spells Italian restaurant success

By Ellie House
August 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 10:33 am
Shinice Nelson and Lesia Robertson are the proud owners of Mamma Mia in Banchory.
Shinice Nelson and Lesia Robertson are the proud owners of Mamma Mia in Banchory.

You’ve got to be made of strong stuff to survive the hospitality industry, particularly given the last few years.

Even the hardiest of business owners have been brought to their knees, from challenges created by the pandemic to the rising cost of living.

For Lesia Lutchman-Robertson, having to start over is all too familiar, after she was forced to close her beloved restaurant in Westhill due to the oil and gas recession in 2015.

But Lesia has nothing if not staying power, and didn’t give up on her dream of running her own eatery.

Lesia says she has been given the warmest of welcomes by the Banchory community.

Now the proud co-owner of Mamma Mia, a popular Italian restaurant found in Banchory, Lesia, who is originally from Trinidad, believes she has finally found where she belongs.

Running the venue alongside her daughter, Shinice Nelson, Lesia caught up with Society on all things pizza and pizazz.

Tell us a little about yourself

Hospitality runs in my family back home in Trinidad.

Most of the family are top chefs, I’ve always been involved in the running of hotels and restaurants from a very early age.

You’ll find fresh and authentic Italian food at Mamma Mia in Banchory.

There was always cook books lying about the place as well.

My mum owned two boutiques, she was a seamstress by trade.

She also taught crafts and dressmaking in schools and within the community.

I partly get my business brain from her, and of course that sense of independence.

How did Mamma Mia come about?

So I first came to Scotland in 2005. I had part ownership of a restaurant, also called Mamma Mia in Westhill.

We ran for two years but we were forced to close in 2015 due to the oil and gas recession.

Lesia and her team have bounced back from the first restaurant closure during the oil and gas recession.

We were only in Banchory for an afternoon out, when we spotted a vacant building.

The new Mamma Mia was born, we had an ideal market because there wasn’t Italian cuisine of any kind elsewhere in Banchory.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing?

Absolutely not.

We actually just moved to a new premises in Banchory in April of this year, and that’s when things really blew up for us in a good way.

Our old building was leaking so we knew we had to find a new site.

It was still challenging and nerve-wracking.

A relocation means Lesia is now happier than ever, and Mamma Mia can be found on the high street in Banchory.

You don’t know how a relocation is going to be, but it turned out to be the best move ever.

It was the right time for us because we had outgrown the old premises, it had grown stifling.

Now we have a very prominent position on the high street.

What was your vision?

I wanted to create somewhere, a place really – so people didn’t feel like they were in Aberdeen anymore.

I wanted my restaurant to be a place where people could come to get away.

And my food? It had to taste different to anywhere they’d ever been before.

There is a wide variety of pizza toppings, alongside pasta and seafood.

The freshness, the flavours, the atmosphere; a place like nowhere else.

The atmosphere to me was paramount.

There is an open kitchen at Mamma Mia in Banchory.

Everything else can be good, but if the atmosphere isn’t good you’re going to have a cold dish.

What has the uptake been like?

The response from the very beginning was great.

We have always been the go-to for people in the local area.

We do both dine-in and takeaway, both are equally popular.

what will your order be at Mamma Mia in Banchory?

Even when we were forced to close due to the pandemic, people were phoning us to check-in.

We get people who visit from Houston, who have let us know when they will be over because they want to come back here.

We get such a wide range of customers.

What would you recommend from the menu?

Can I say everything?

Our Gambino pasta parcels, it’s such a light and fresh dish.

The flavour is amazing with spice and tang.

Lesia prides herself on using the freshest of ingredients for simple dishes.

As for pizza, well it depends on what you like.

We’ve got a really varied menu though. Toppings include Tuscan sausage, spicy jerk chicken, and creamy lemony mozarella.

Our ingredients are the best.

We get a lot of Italian customers and I feel like that’s the biggest compliment.

What do you think has kept you open second time round?

I keep strategising. I also learnt a lot from my brother, who owned restaurants in Tobago.

I worked there for a while and got some great experience.

What makes Mamma Mia stand out?

The atmosphere, I love it.

We offer customers an environment which is a little bit more difficult to find in a restaurant anywhere else.

We party with the customers, and we are friends with everyone.

Mother and daughter Lesia Robertson and Shinice Nelson, believe Mamma Mia partly stands out due to the fantastic atmosphere.

The school kids line up at break time to get food, this is where we hit the spot.

They bring their parents in, and the parents always rave about what their kids say about us.

It’s an open kitchen here, so customers can see their food getting cooked right in front of them.

When you order your pizza, we hand roll each dough to size.

What’s next for you?

Customers of mine who have moved away from the area are always looking at places for me to open.

I’m looking for new premises and I think smaller villages will feel the benefit more.

Especially for the youngsters of the village, who can get the opportunity to learn a trade.

When I first came to Banchory, I didn’t expect to feel so accepted.

Lesia believes the community have been right behind her from the very beginning.

It’s like I belong here, you don’t get that feeling in the bigger cities.

Even when I was moving premises, the love I got from the community was amazing.

Everyone was behind us, it was overwhelming.

I couldn’t do this without the community.

For more information, look up the team on Facebook @Mamma Mia Banchory, or head to their website at www.mammamiabanchory.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Vegan baked goods aplenty at this new Aberdeen bakery.
Talk of the Town: Treat yourself with Vegan Bay Baker's artisan breads
0
Coffee, cake and wholesome company is what you'll find at the Old Post Office Tearoom in Garioch near Inverurie. Pictured is owner, Christine Maude.
Old Post Office Tearoom delivering classic treats to Inverurie in style
0
Breathing Space Studio is run by enigmatic yoga teacher, Laura Watt. All pictures by Wullie Marr
'Everyone is welcome': New Aberdeen wellness studio aiming to become community hub
0
Delectable dishes galore were on offer at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie.
Restaurant review: Top drawer dining at Fennel Restaurant
0
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
Judging gets under way for The Society Awards 2022
craftsman company
Restaurant review: Fill your boots with a quick lunch at The Craftsman Company in…
0
CR0037371 St Fergus Peterhead AB42 3BY The Green Cocoa Team - Rachel Widger has set up her own chocolate company from a caravan on the front lawn outside her home. Pictiured is Rachel with a tray of chocolates and chocolate bars outsiide the caravan where she makes them Picture by Paul Glendell 11/08/2022
Meet the Peterhead chocoholic who has the golden ticket to sweet success
0
Clare Byiers, owner of Crystal Kalm, is the woman in the know when it comes to all things crystals.
Aberdeen crystal business bringing 'kalm' to the city
0
Kevin and Jeannie Hermanns are the married duo at the helm of The Villa Coffee shop in Stonehaven.
Marriage is the key to happiness at The Villa Coffee Shop
0
Tucan in Aberdeen is whipping up some of the finest Latin food delicacies South America has to offer.
Talk of the Town: Rosemount meets South America at Tucan restaurant in Aberdeen
0

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Kelle Roos 'vital' to Aberdeen's strategy of playing out from the back, says boss…
0
Artists need a back-up team of experts when they are on tour and singing to thousands of people every night.
Yvie shares the tricks of concert tours and tips to avoid back pain
0
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Herbert Saves his 2nd Penalty
Buckie Thistle's Lee Herbert happy to stake claim with shoot-out saves
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help…
0