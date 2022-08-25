Talk of the Town: Treat yourself with Vegan Bay Baker’s artisan breads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

There’s a new bakery in Aberdeen city centre, as well as cocktails you can’t miss and Spanish cuisine to tingle the tastebuds.

Vegan Bay Baker

If you’re into delicious artisan bread and succulent sweet treats, Vegan Bay Baker’s brand new Aberdeen shop is for you.

Opening on Castle Street earlier this month, the award-winning business is renowned for its sourdough, but every vegan baked item here is truly delicious.

Doughnuts, muffins, pastries, you name it. Enjoy all kinds of quality vegan bakes here.

Cafe Ahoy

Who doesn’t love an extra special treat come the end of the month?

Cafe Ahoy on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard have come up with one of the best the north-east has to offer every final weekend of the month.

With its £5 cocktail brunch club offer, round off the month in style with favourites like mojitos and sangria all available at a bargain price.

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips

Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips offers all the chip shop classics you would expect.

With two venues in operation seven days a week in Berryden Road, Aberdeen and Westhill Shopping Centre, the business has won numerous awards during its three decades in business.

Homemade gourmet steak burgers are a popular alternative option, but veggies and vegans also have plenty to try out here too.

Dos Amigos

Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen is home to Dos Amigos, a Spanish/Mexican restaurant run by two friends who share a wealth of hospitality experience.

There are a wide range of delights to enjoy here. From freshly sourced Scottish mussels to classics like seafood paella, patatas bravas and even Spanish beers and Mexican margarita cocktails, you won’t leave here still feeling hungry.

The Cult of Coffee

A recent double award winner at this year’s Scottish Cafe Awards, it’s no surprise that The Cult of Coffee is somewhat of a Rosemount institution in Aberdeen.

Based on Esslemont Avenue, quality coffees and cakes are always served with a welcoming smile here.

But next time you visit, keep an eye out for the venue’s macaroons and bring a piece of Paris to the north-east.