Mahin Hussain: The boldest artist in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Mahin Hussain: The boldest artist in Aberdeen

By Jamie Wilde
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 4:27 pm
“My artwork is very heavily inspired by my childhood in Pakistan and memories of home,” Mahin Hussain. Picture by Darrell Benns.
“My artwork is very heavily inspired by my childhood in Pakistan and memories of home,” Mahin Hussain. Picture by Darrell Benns.

With Aberdeen being the Granite City, there’s no denying it can look a little grey sometimes.

But one local artist making a colourful contrast to this is Mahin Hussain.

Mahin’s bold and bright style of artwork is infused with memories of her home back in Pakistan where she grew up.

Her prints, cards and coasters are currently available online and she has also held stalls at markets across the north-east in recent months.

Mahin’s artworks are a sight for sore eyes. Picture by Darrell Benns

For Mahin, expressing herself in her artwork is imperative.

“I think my work represents me 100%,” Mahin beams.

“My artwork is very heavily inspired by my childhood in Pakistan, my memories of home and the culture there.

“It’s very special to me.”

A new home

Mahin has a wealth of experience working in textile design.

She attained a degree in the field alongside running her own handbag business for a decade back in Pakistan.

Mahin Hussain. Picture by Darrell Benns

But after taking a sidestep from her creative pursuits due to starting a family and moving to the UK, now she’s back doing what she loves.

“My son was less than a year old when we came to the UK five years ago and he needed me a lot – I had to leave my creative endeavours behind for a while,” Mahin explains.

“I hadn’t worked for the last four years and sometimes I could find myself stuck in a bit of a rut.

“It wasn’t until last year when lockdown eased and my son was becoming more independent that I finally found more time to do more creative work.”

Mahin prefers old-school pencils and paper for creating her designs rather than digital software. Picture by Darrell Benns

Colour among the grey

Initially moving to London, Mahin and her family relocated to Aberdeen a month before lockdown in February 2020.

“It was a bit of a culture shock at first!” she laughs.

Finding herself in the unfamiliar surroundings of a new city, she made herself feel more at home through her drawings.

“I realised that once I was removed from that environment back home, doing my artwork was now what felt like home to me,” Mahin Hussain. Picture by Darrell Benns

“With Aberdeen being pretty grey with all of the granite, creating lots of images that revolved around colour would take me back to my time in Pakistan,” says Mahin.

“Growing up, I remember my mum having lots of flowers around the house and they’re a huge visual inspiration for me.

“I realised that once I was removed from that environment back home, doing my artwork was now what felt like home to me.”

Bold style

Mahin certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to colour.

Her bright patterns and floral designs reflect her positive personality.

Her varied subjects offer an insight into Mahin’s roots and people are taking a shine to her bold work.

A range of Mahin’s prints. Picture by Darrell Benns

“A lot of my work is incredibly bright and colour, for me, is what gives me peace,” says Mahin.

“I don’t use any software tools like Photoshop – a pencil and a sketchbook were the tools I used to learn at art college and this is still what comes most naturally to me.

“The strokes of the paintbrush are visible, the imperfections are visible and for me, you get more of a sense of the artist this way.

Floral artwork. Picture by Darrell Benns

“My most popular products have been my art prints – especially the rooster prints.

“We had them at our house where I grew up and I still vividly remember hearing them in the mornings.

“I also have greetings cards on my Etsy page as well as coasters which all feature my original designs.”

Mahin’s rooster prints are popular with customers. Picture by Darrell Benns

Reaching out

As well as online, Mahin’s also been making a conscious effort to display her work around the north-east.

“My presence has been slowly increasing throughout the past year,” says Mahin.

“Physical markets have been a good way for people to find out more about me and my work by getting out there and meeting people.

Mahin’s reputation as a bold, north-east artist has been building. Picture by Darrell Benns

“Last year, I showcased some of my work at Aberdeen’s Christmas Market which was great.

“I’ve been to markets in Crathes and I have others lined up towards the end of this year.

“I also currently stock some of my work at FOLD craft and design store at The Barn in Banchory.”

Full of ideas

With her reputation growing, so too is Mahin’s motivation to explore new creative mediums.

“I’d like to pursue more story-based work in the future to talk about issues that are close to my heart like equality,” says Mahin.

“As women, there are so many things that we are capable of doing and I want to inspire others through my work.”

Mahin’s daughter, Alaia, is now following in her mum’s footsteps as an artist. Picture by Darrell Benns

Mahin’s confidence as an artist, woman and mother is steadfast.

And having grown up influenced by the world of art by watching her own mother draw, Mahin’s daughter is now quickly following in the family’s footsteps.

“My daughter Alaia, she’s seven years old and always observes me doing my work,” says Mahin.

“She’s done portraits of everyone in the house and I actually quite like her style!

“She said to me not long ago, “mama, this is what I want to do. I love drawing.”

“It’s so lovely to see.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Have your oatcake and eat it: Allan Smith has launched his own oatcake company alongside his wife Sandra. Photos by Darrell Benns, DC Thomson.
Shop manager by day, world class oatcake maker by night: Meet the Kintore grandad…
Catch of the day: The luxury marinaded herring fillets served with baby capers, marinaded courgettes and garden herbs was a salty seafood sensation. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
Restaurant Review: Salt of the earth staff and sensational seafood whets the appetite at…
Traffords is top for welcoming coffee in Turriff. Pictured L-R: Gail Mair (barista), Caroline Donald (chef), Grace Christie (barista) and bottom Marjory Chalmers (owner). Pictures by JASON HEDGES.
Traffords: A Turriff coffee house with everyone in mind
Dream team: Owner Kirsty O'Shea Johnstone, centre, with (from left), Jade Ord, Caelin Reid, Diane Bisset and Kat Malanek. Picture by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Mum's legacy lives on in daughter's award-winning beauty salon
That Pancake Place is whipping up a storm in Banchory. Pictured is owner Charlotte Carter. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Pancakes galore at this new Banchory venue
Tapas worth shouting about is what you'll find at Dos Amigos in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Dos Amigos in Aberdeen brings a slice of sunshine to the north-east
Local fare is put to the fore at Potarch. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Local delicacies are at the heart of Potarch
Ready to hear about Aberdeen's latest food craze? Picture from Shutterstock.
Talk of the Town: Big Mannys' Burgers are here
Passion for vintage fashion: Jo Muir's love of vintage clothes and accessories shines through her business Wardrobe Foxes Vintage. Photos/video all Wullie Marr, DC Thomson.
WATCH: Meet Aberdeen's vintage fashionista who's taking Instagram by storm
Coastal Pizza is bringing a taste of Italy to Moray. Pictured is owner Gareth Edwards alongside his wife, Sarah.
Coast to crust: Meet the pizza business infusing margheritas with magical sea air

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks