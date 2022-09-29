Talk of the Town: Pancakes galore at this new Banchory venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the Town: Pancakes galore at this new Banchory venue

By Jamie Wilde
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
That Pancake Place is whipping up a storm in Banchory. Pictured is owner Charlotte Carter. Picture by Kami Thomson.
That Pancake Place is whipping up a storm in Banchory. Pictured is owner Charlotte Carter. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you like pancakes, you’re going to love this place…

That Pancake Place

Pancakes with Nutella, honeycomb and sliced banana. Picture by Kami Thomson

Pancakes are set to be the next big thing in Banchory with the new opening of That Pancake Place.

This dog-friendly venue in Scott Skinner Square is full of character. From trendy décor to an inviting menu featuring plenty of gluten-free options, there’s something for everyone here.

These pancakes topped with Nutella, honeycomb and sliced banana look so moreish. Coffees, cakes and bakes are also available.

Shahbaaz Tandoori

Shorshe ilish fish.

Running tonight and tomorrow, Shahbaaz Tandoori on Aberdeen’s Rose Street is hosting a special Bangladeshi kitchen takeover with proceeds going to charity.

The takeover aims to highlight Bangladeshi cuisine, which can often be overlooked by many restaurants in the UK.

Expect dishes such as Bangladeshi Haleem, a slow-cooked stew soaked in spices, as well as shorshe ilish fish cooked for 15 hours until its bones melt.

The Feed Baron

Hot honey chicken. Picture from Shutterstock.

As far as food trucks go in the north-east, there aren’t many that do it better than The Feed Baron. Stationed at the rear of Ashdale Hall in Westhill, burgers are the star of the show here and they come packed with pundage.

But now you can enjoy delights from its new menu such as freshly cooked buttermilk chicken tenders drizzled in hot honey sauce.

Delish.

Fireaway

Pizzas cooking in the rotating pizza oven in Fireaway.

Everyone loves pizza. Now, Aberdeen locals can enjoy the creations whipped up by Fireaway, a new food opening on Greenfern Road.

The brand has made its name down in London for its delicious pizzas, which come in favourite styles like margherita and pepperoni as well as pestuno (pesto base pizza) and meathead (meat feast style) for more adventurous foodies.

Edward’s

Biscoff Martini at Edward’s. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Inverurie’s food and drink scene caters to many tastes. One bar that’s ideal for quenching your thirst is Edward’s, based on the town’s West High Street.

For more than three decades this bar has been a local institution. Cocktails go down a treat here alongside weekly food specials.

You can also enjoy coffee and cake for a more relaxed afternoon here.

Tags

Conversation

