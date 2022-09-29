Talk of the Town: Pancakes galore at this new Banchory venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

If you like pancakes, you’re going to love this place…

That Pancake Place

Pancakes are set to be the next big thing in Banchory with the new opening of That Pancake Place.

This dog-friendly venue in Scott Skinner Square is full of character. From trendy décor to an inviting menu featuring plenty of gluten-free options, there’s something for everyone here.

These pancakes topped with Nutella, honeycomb and sliced banana look so moreish. Coffees, cakes and bakes are also available.

Shahbaaz Tandoori

Running tonight and tomorrow, Shahbaaz Tandoori on Aberdeen’s Rose Street is hosting a special Bangladeshi kitchen takeover with proceeds going to charity.

The takeover aims to highlight Bangladeshi cuisine, which can often be overlooked by many restaurants in the UK.

Expect dishes such as Bangladeshi Haleem, a slow-cooked stew soaked in spices, as well as shorshe ilish fish cooked for 15 hours until its bones melt.

The Feed Baron

As far as food trucks go in the north-east, there aren’t many that do it better than The Feed Baron. Stationed at the rear of Ashdale Hall in Westhill, burgers are the star of the show here and they come packed with pundage.

But now you can enjoy delights from its new menu such as freshly cooked buttermilk chicken tenders drizzled in hot honey sauce.

Delish.

Fireaway

Everyone loves pizza. Now, Aberdeen locals can enjoy the creations whipped up by Fireaway, a new food opening on Greenfern Road.

The brand has made its name down in London for its delicious pizzas, which come in favourite styles like margherita and pepperoni as well as pestuno (pesto base pizza) and meathead (meat feast style) for more adventurous foodies.

Edward’s

Inverurie’s food and drink scene caters to many tastes. One bar that’s ideal for quenching your thirst is Edward’s, based on the town’s West High Street.

For more than three decades this bar has been a local institution. Cocktails go down a treat here alongside weekly food specials.

You can also enjoy coffee and cake for a more relaxed afternoon here.