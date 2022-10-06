What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022

By Ellie House
October 6, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:41 pm
Post Thumbnail

We couldn’t do the awards without so many fantastic entries in the first place, not to mention the many sponsors who have got behind the event in the first place.

Stewart Milne will be sponsoring our Home and Interiors Category, a perfect match if we say so ourselves.

Peter Best, who is sales and marketing director, is already anticipating the night ahead.

“Stewart Milne Homes are one of the UK’s leading independent homebuilding, construction and development companies, however our roots are here in Aberdeen,” he said.

“At the heart of what we do is our passion for creating ‘people shaped places’ that our residents will love and cherish and are proud to call home.

“We are delighted to see the return of the Society Awards in 2022 and very proud to sponsor the ‘home and interiors award’ which recognises independent businesses in Aberdeen who help their customers create their perfect home.”

We also have a fantastic sponsor for our Casual Dining / Coffee House of the Year category, thanks to P&J Live.

Louise Stewart, who is interim managing director, had this to say: “At P&J Live, our team continuously strives to work closely with local suppliers who craft products made from Scotland’s wonderful natural larder.

“We are thrilled to recognise and celebrate all the fantastic innovations coming from these regional businesses and would like to congratulate all finalists and winners this evening.”

We are incredibly proud of how many well-known businesses have come forward as sponsors, and that includes Laings Directline, who are sponsoring our Food Business of the Year category.

Mark Strachan, who is creative director and has also appeared within Society thanks to his own beautiful home, is excited to be involved.

“Laings Directline are delighted to be sponsoring the awards as they return post pandemic,” said Mark.

“The awards celebrate the best of Aberdeen and Shire business and we’re looking forward to celebrating the successes of the north-east.”

But who will be getting you up on your feet and dancing?

I’m very proud to reveal that the man behind HomeAlone, Scott Anderson, will be our DJ for the night.

Scott Anderson is self taught, and has previously headlined for Drake.

Scott has been working in the industry for nine years, and juggles gigs with his job in business development for Siberia in Aberdeen.

He has played with the likes of Lily Allen and Nick Grimshaw, and is excited to be part of the awards.

“I’ve opened for Drake, I’ve played at some weird big arenas and whilst working with big names is a little bit odd, you realise that everyone is there to do their job,” said Scott, who grew up in Portlethen.

“I’ve never had a DJ lesson in my life, I’m self taught.

“I fit in best at rap gigs but I’m also a pretty good party DJ.

Scott will be playing a wide variety of music for The Society Awards 2022.

“It’s having that ability to look at a crowd and know that tonight is not the night to play Jay-Z.

“It’s looking at a crowd and adapting your set to who is there.

“I’ll be playing a little bit of everything to get people up and dancing, from The Beatles to Usher.

“I’m very excited.”

Gareth Thomson will be performing on the night. Credit: Tim Winterburn.

Joining Scott is Gareth Thomson, who is a project manager by day and a saxophonist by night

The oil and gas industry versus the world of music might not seem to have much in common, but for Gareth it’s a dream come true.

His impressive skills were perhaps inevitable, given that he comes from a musical family to say the least.

“I live and breathe music, both sides of my family are very musical,” he said.

“I learnt piano when I was six years old, I started playing the saxophone when I was eight.

“I can also play the drums, bass and electric guitar and I do some singing as well.”

Gareth is now well booked in 2024 for both weddings and corporate events, so Team Society feels very lucky to have him.

“I’m classically trained and I love big band music,” said Gareth.

“I grew up in the nineties so I feel like Oasis also runs through my blood.

“Me and Scott will be putting together something pretty cool for everyone, with such a wide variety on the night.”

Editor's Picks