Buckfast chocolate is one of the quirky products available at a new eco shop in Stonehaven

By Rosemary Lowne
February 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 12:57 pm
Quirky is one word to describe How Bizarre How Bizarre, a new shop in Stonehaven offering all things weird and wonderful. Pictured are owners David Neill and Adele Mackie with their adorable therapet Rudi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Quirky is one word to describe How Bizarre How Bizarre, a new shop in Stonehaven offering all things weird and wonderful. Pictured are owners David Neill and Adele Mackie with their adorable therapet Rudi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Buckfast flavoured chocolate and Irn Bru scented soap are some of the quirky gifts lining the shelves at a new eco-friendly shop in Stonehaven.

Launched by self-confessed hippies, Adele Mackie and David Neill, their aptly named shop How Bizarre How Bizarre, is positively brimming with all things weird and wonderful.

From Fair Trade clothing and vegan products to crystals and essential oils, the couple are putting the extra into the ordinary when it comes to the high street.

“I would describe our shop as quite eclectic and we endeavour to be eco-friendly, we have a bit of everything,” says Adele.

“We’re trying to be as tuned to the earth as we can.

“David was a hippy at one time for a number of years and I was a punk so we’re going back to our base roots.”

If you’re looking for something a bit different, pop in to see David Neill and Adele Mackie at their shop in Stonehaven’s Barclay Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Community spirit

The story behind How Bizarre How Bizarre is one of hope, community spirit, compassion and care.

Both made redundant from their jobs at the Trading Post – a community based social hub and retail outlet that was formerly run by the charity Cornerstone – Adele and David decided to take the plunge and open their own shop.

“We used to manage a service for Cornerstone called The Trading Corner, a project to enable adults with learning disabilities to work in a retail environment and develop new skills and work in a proper shop,” says Adele.

“Unfortunately times are hard so the company closed the service and made us redundant.”

Buckfast chocolate is one of the rather unusual confectionary items on the shelf at How Bizarre How Bizarre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Quirky delights

Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, Adele and David put all their energy into opening their shop while continuing to support adults with additional support needs.

“We could’ve sat down when we were made redundant and cried about it but we didn’t,” says David.

As fate would have it a close friend of the couple’s was selling his shop and the couple jumped at the chance to take it on.

“It was one of those serendipitous moments when I was walking past my friend’s music shop, Celtic Chords, and I went in to have a chat with him.

“He told me he was closing down so we decided to buy it.”

The Irn Bru soap has been selling fast. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fairtrade clothes

Located in Barclay Street, the couple’s quirky shop has been a hit with customers.

“What’s the quirkiest thing you have in the shop, it’s probably me,” joked David.

“We sell Fairtrade clothing that comes from Nepal and we also have vegan products like chocolate and soaps,” says David.

“We also try to sell products from Scotland because this is our home.”

Customers may also be treated to cuddles from a particularly adorable four -legged friend.

“We’ve got a shop helper in the form of Rudi our therapet,” says Adele.

“He’s a cockapoo and we tend to bring him in on a Thursday.

“So we’re a dog friendly shop.”

The clothes are Fairtrade and made in Nepal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Supporting adults with additional support needs

Customers are also occasionally treated to live music performances.

“I work in the shop on a Saturday and I play my guitar,” says David.

“I’ve been a gigging musician for 50 years.

“I also love chatting to the customers when they come in.”

Dedicated to their local community, the couple have continued supporting adults with additional support needs, hosting weekly craft events and ceilidhs.

“It’s a vocation hence the reason we continue to support those adults,” says David.

Adele Mackie, centre back, runs the Stitch ‘n’ Print class for adults with additional support needs. Pictured at the back (standing) are volunteers Eleanor Hughes and Debra Henry with people who regularly attend the class. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We had two choices, either the people we supported were left to their own devices or we picked up the mantle and that’s what we did.

“And to see the joy on their faces makes it all worthwhile.

“I was deemed to be remedial when I was a young lad and I still have problems but I’ve worked through them.

“So I come from a view point that if I can do it anyone can.”

Living in the moment

Four months on from opening their shop and life has never been better for the couple.

“First and foremost we have to enjoy what we do and we’re definitely enjoying it at the moment,” says David.

“We’re not looking to make a fortune just keep the wolf from the door.

“January was a bit slow but we anticipated that after Christmas and now lots of people are finding us which is great.”

Step into an Aladdin’s cave of curious gifts at How Bizarre How Bizarre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Soulmates

Asked what the secret is behind the success of their shop, David says it’s love.

“I couldn’t do this without Adele and Adele couldn’t do it without me so we’re a partnership,” says David.

“We’ve only been together for a short time as a couple but we’ve worked together for years as friends before we got together as a couple.

“We didn’t think we could do it, living together and working together but we are.”

Adele Mackie and David Neill have brought their own flavour to Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

For more information about How Bizarre How Bizarre, check out their Facebook and Instagram pages @howbizarrehowbizzarestonehaven.

