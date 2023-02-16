‘Simply unsustainable’: Recruitment worries as average Moray house prices increase by £14,000 in one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Simply unsustainable’: Recruitment worries as average Moray house prices increase by £14,000 in one year

By Chloe Irvine
February 16, 2023, 12:06 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 12:46 pm
Key in the door
The cost of buying a home in Moray has increased by 7.8%. Image supplied by Shutterstock

Recruitment concerns have been raised after it was revealed house prices in Moray have increased by more than the Scottish average.

Dr Gray’s Hospital has struggled to attract staff to the region for several years amid worries more expensive homes could make the issue worse.

However, the increase in remote working is also making the region more attractive for people to move away from cities.

New figures released by the Registers of Scotland revealed that average property prices in Moray increased by 7.8% in 2022, with the standard house price now £187,568.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Moray increased by £14,000.

The increase is much higher than the Scottish average where prices increased by 5.7% nationally.

Why are Moray house prices increasing?

Douglas Delaney, estate agent for Grigor & Young in Elgin, believes there’s been an increase in demand for Moray properties following the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Things have been pretty crazy since lockdown ended, you get people moving up from the Central Belt and England.

“When June 2020 came, people were working from home, I have someone moving up to Garmouth from England, but he can work remotely.

“Lossiemouth has also always been a very popular area, but in recent years Hopeman, Burghead and anywhere along the coast is in demand.

East beach, Lossiemouth
East beach, Lossiemouth. Picture by Chloe Irvine/DC Thomson

“When people can have a five-minute walk to the beach in the morning, that definitely seems to be the attraction.”

Mr Delaney admitted some properties are used solely as holiday homes and some first-time buyers can struggle to offer the largest bid.

He said: “I had people buy a house last week, they were a young couple, first-time buyers, and I think this was their fourth or fifth attempt.

“I saw something on the news last year about a village in Wales where there’s only about two locals left because all the properties are being sold to people in England and used as holiday homes.

“I have often thought about that. Will we get into a situation in Moray where you’re not going to want to sell it to just people coming up and jetting back and forth to London?

“People selling a house may want a young couple to get it or a friend of a friend, but ultimately when someone comes along and offers £15,000 more, there’s nothing first-time buyers can do.”

‘Locals priced out the market’

Jeremie Fernandes, councillor for Elgin City North, stressed while house prices continue to rise, Moray’s low-wage economy remains.

He said: “First-time buyers now spend an average of £157,000 on their properties, that’s £32,000 more than five years ago. This is simply unsustainable.

“Despite large scale investment in affordable housing by the Scottish Government, housing demand in Moray outstrips supply and many local people are being priced out of the market.”

Jeremie Fernandes who is campaigning for library fine ban
Jeremie Fernandes, SNP councillor for Elgin City North. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Fernandes also warned that encouraging young workers to move to Moray to assist pressurised services has become increasingly difficult because of house prices.

“Attracting young professionals in Moray to staff our under-pressure public services, such as the NHS and our schools, is becoming even harder as house prices rise,” he added.

Among the most pressing recruitment issues is Dr Gray’s Hospital where no emergency medical consultant was on duty for five nights last year.

Dr Gray’s repeated staffing issues led to the hospital’s maternity unit being “temporarily downgraded” from consultant-led to mid-wife led in 2018.

In November, health officials launched a recruitment drive across the north and north-east to help departments including in Dr Gray’s Hospital cope with the influx of patients.





