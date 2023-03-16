Aberdeenshire’s No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Aberdeenshire’s No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly

By Lauren Robertson
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 2:44 pm
One of the brunch dishes on offer at No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
One of the brunch dishes on offer at No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

After working as a chef in Glasgow, Beth Peter knew exactly the kind of cafe she wanted to create in the empty space in No.8 High Street in Inverurie.

The building was home to rental studios, used for things like dancing and kickboxing classes, but she had been given free reign over the reception area.

In her mind were visions of a cafe championing diversity, community and experimental vegan food, all the while being a safe space for people with allergies to relax and enjoy their food.

With her partner Eva Cairns at her side, Beth set about transforming the space.

We found out more about how the 24-year-old has been turning her vision into reality.

Beth Peter opened the cafe in 2021. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

How did you get into the hospitality industry?

My first job was in Inverurie Garden Centre when I was 15. The rest of the people my age were cleaning tables and working out front, but they put me in the kitchen straight away.

I didn’t have any experience, but from there I moved to Glasgow and worked as a chef in a vegan place called Stereo, then at Roots in Aberdeen, working my way up from a kitchen porter to running a dark kitchen during lockdown.

The opportunity came up at No.8, at first they were just hiring a cafe assistant but I  took it, then after a week they asked if I wanted to be the manager and take over.

What does the cafe do?

We opened in June 2021, but our kitchen only opened in November last year.

We started out doing coffees, which we get from Kilted Coffee in Mintlaw, and also smoothies.

Now we have the kitchen, we do a lot of brunch food, avocado toast is probably the number one thing that people always want. We also do pancakes and potato rostis, and our lunch menu with toasties and wraps.

Beth enjoys experimenting with vegan food. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

We have a small plates menu too, with things like courgette fritters, they’re popular because they’re allergen free.

Why did you choose vegan food?

When I worked in Glasgow and it was so different to what it’s like in Aberdeen. Working there and seeing all the different foods and customers, I thought ‘I want to do that, I don’t want to just make cheese and ham toasties’.

Myself and my partner, Eva, run the kitchen, so we try and keep everything not just vegan but allergen friendly so that there’s something for everyone.

We keep things accessible because I know people don’t want to eat vegan food all the time, I’m putting it out there that there are plenty of vegan options.

People rely on us because they know we will have something vegan and gluten free. They might not know where else to go so we automatically come to mind, and that’s nice to know.

Why is it important to you to offer allergen free food?

It shows people they can come to us with bigger groups with someone who maybe has an allergy and there will still be something for them.

The cafe space in No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

We list every single allergen in everything. Making food accessible is really simple, it’s not hard to do, and it makes so much difference.

People are pleasantly surprised when they see the menu and every time that happens I just think ‘yes!’.

How many are on the team at the cafe?

There are eight of us, we’re all ladies and in our 20s or younger. It’s nice that we all have that in common, it’s like hanging out every day.

Christy Mathers, Beth Peter, Eva Cairns and Becca Jamieson. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

There are a lot of spaces in hospitality where it’s old angry men working in the kitchen, some people are surprised when they come for interviews. It’s where I would have wanted to work when I started out.

What kind of place did you hope to create?

The place I worked in Glasgow was queer friendly and went out of their way to make sure their team was diverse. After working there, I knew I wanted to run somewhere like that, it inspired me.

How often do you change up the menu?

The menu we have now was designed when we didn’t have the kitchen so I wasn’t as creative as I wanted to be, but I am in the process of changing it and we’ll have a new menu by the end of the month.

It’s really exciting because we now have people working here who have experience in a kitchen, and it has been a lot more of a team effort, we can bounce ideas off each other.

In the future, I hope to change the menu with the seasons, I don’t want to have anything on it that isn’t fresh. I like playing about and not sticking to one thing, that’s what gets people in the door, if you’ve got different styles and flavours in there.

What kind of people visit No.8?

It’s a mix of people who go to classes and who don’t.

We open at 9am but most classes are in the evening so we are open until at least 7.30pm, if there are people coming out of a class who want a coffee we’d never turn them away.

The team at No.8 have been perfecting their latte art. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

But we also get people coming to the door who don’t realise there are studios here or classes on.

There aren’t a lot of places open late for coffee so people will be out walking their dog or something and pop in.

Do you try to offer healthy food given you are so connected to fitness classes?

I always say healthy is different for everyone and what is important is eating a balanced diet.

We do a bit of everything, I’m not claiming any of our bakes are healthy at all, but there is the opportunity to have a treat or pick something more healthy if you want to.

When we first opened it was more health based, but we found there weren’t enough people looking for that, people wanted to go out and treat themselves.

You’ve been nominated for Best Cafe in Aberdeen in the Scottish Business Awards, how does that feel?

I just got a letter through the post to say someone had nominated us, I don’t know who it was.

The cafe offers a wide range of dishes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

It’s definitely exciting, it’s rewarding. There’s not a lot of staff here but we all get along and we’re all friendly so I was like ‘thanks guys, look what we did as a team’.

Find out more about No.8 High Street cafe on Facebook and Instagram, vote for them in the Scottish Business Awards at nominees.info/vote.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen has always been a popular takeaway.
Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast
Matt Gill and his wife Anna's Instagram page has over 21,000 followers. They are pictured sharing their wonderful news that they have a little adventurer on the way. All photos supplied by Anna Gill.
These wonderful walkers are breathing fresh air into social media
Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen
Enjoy some seriously good food at The Grant Arms Hotel. All photos supplied by Frédéric Vasquez.
Epic Sunday roasts, international flare and a kitchen love story: Meet the owners of…
El Diablo and The Provocative are two of the bagels creating a buzz at Simple Bee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Simple Bee cafe in Rosemount creates quite the buzz with loaded bagels and doughnuts…
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.
Talk of the Town: BioCafe's fresh new menu has some bite
Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird from her garden in Insch. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast

Most Read

1
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
2
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
3
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
5
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
6
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
8
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
9
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Police are returning to the scene of the crash today as investigations get under way. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief executive over membership numbers controversy
Kiera Kieltyka was last seen in the Hilton area at around 9.15am on Tuesday. image: Police Scotland/ Supplied.
Search under way to find Inverness teenager reported missing for four days
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeen woman Clare Masson found
Tilly Munro stood overall champion last year when tapped out by judge Michael Robertson.
Next generation prepare for overwintering competition at Dingwall
Police officers pulled over the driver of the milk van and found cannabis.
Garioch milkman arrested after failing roadside drug test
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin

Editor's Picks

Most Commented