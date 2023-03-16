Kinlochleven Post Office to operate on reduced hours whilst Portree and Caol branches remain uncertain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kinlochleven Post Office to operate on reduced hours whilst Portree and Caol branches remain uncertain

By Shannon Morrison
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 2:57 pm
Left to Right: Kinlochleven, Portree and Caol Post Office
(L-R) Kinlochleven, Portree and Caol Post Office branches have all faced difficulties lately. Image: Google

Kinlochleven Post Office is spared from a temporary closure, but good news is yet to reach the communities of Portree and Caol.

The Kinlochleven community was initially informed that their local Post Office was to be temporarily closed from March 20.

The Post Office cited “the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use” as their reasoning.

However, this decision was fortunately reversed.Kinlochleven Post Office has been spared from a temporary closure, and will operate on reduced hours

Kinlochleven Post Office has been spared from a temporary closure. Image: Google Street ViewKinlochleven Post Office sub-postmaster Andrew Baxter delivered the positive news on social media.

Mr Baxter shared that the Post Office would remain open and operate on reduced hours.

Kinlochleven Post Office spared from closure

He said: “After discussions with Post Office Limited last week we have agreed to continue operating a restricted service on a temporary basis until further notice.”

Furthermore, the sub-postmaster was able to confirm that all typical services will operate despite restricted hours.

He then shared: “All the normal services will remain available.”

From Tuesday March 21, Kinlochleven Post Office will be operate on the following hours:

  • Tuesdays: 10am-12:30pm, and 1:30pm-4pm
  • Fridays: 10am-12:30pm, and 1:30pm-4pm

Post Office ‘keen’ to restore services to Caol

Caol Post Office’s closure occurred as a result of the McColl’s store shutting.McColl's shut in January 2023, taking Caol's Post Office with it.

McColl’s shut in January 2023, taking Caol’s Post Office with it. Image: Google MapsMorrison’s, the supermarket giant, bought over McColl’s in May 2022.

Unfortunately, the McColl’s store in Caol was one of the 132 stores to close across the UK.

A Post Office spokesman said: “The branch temporarily closed in January when the McColl’s store, where the branch was based, closed.”

This means the community have had to use alternative branches in Corpach and Fort William.

However, the Post Office is keen to get the service restored again for the community.

They hope to hear from Caol retailers about taking on the post office. For those interested, the opportunity is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.

Plans to reopen Portree Post Office ‘not yet finalised’

Unfortunately, the Portree Post Office has not been so lucky.

It is understood that no one is available to take up the position of post master following the resignation of the last post holder.

A Post Office spokesperson shares: “We are working hard to try to restore Post Office services to Portree as soon as possible.”

Portree Post Office remains shut with no 'finalised plans' of re-opening
Portree Post Office remains shut. Image: Google Street View

“Plans are not yet been finalised to reopen the branch.”

Councillor John Finlayson is an independent councillor for Skye. He has described the situation for Portree as ‘disappointing’.

“My own feelings are that the Post Office need to do more to recruit someone,” said councillor Finlayson.

He also believes that Post Office Counters should be doing more to recruit a post master.

He states that it should also ensure, in the interim, that cover is available.

He added: “Even if not five days a week until a permanent appointment is made.

“While the local community should expect a decent level of service there is also the added dimension that Skye is the second busiest tourist destination in Scotland.”

“It is totally unacceptable that a place as busy as Portree does not have a Post Office.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
