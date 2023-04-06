Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes

Not sure what to do this weekend? Here is our ultimate guide for all things food and drink in the north-east.

By Ellie House
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With Easter weekend rapidly approaching, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

From award-winning cafes to cocktails and pizza, thank us later.

Mac’s Pizzeria

We love this place and not just for the amazing scooter themed decor.

If you want authentic pizza in the Granite city, this is the place to be.

Incredible menu and a good spot for young families, but did you know cocktails are also available?

Pornstar martini and pizza, name a better combination.

Cafe 83

Found in Kemnay, we’ve always been huge fans of Cafe 83 having previously featured the wonderful owners.

So we weren’t surprised when they scooped Best Cafe at Scotland Business Awards recently.

The spring menu features white chocolate blondie and roasted loin of Aberdeenshire lamb.

So it’s no wonder that these guys are getting the recognition they deserve.

Run, don’t walk!

Six by Nico

Six by Nico is set to launch its latest menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Found on Union Street and in handy walking distance to our HQ, Six by Nico has proved a massive hit in Aberdeen.

Their latest menu launches on April 10, and oh my, it’s a good one as voted for by Aberdonians.

Fancy swapping a spring chill for the warmth of Lisbon?

You’re halfway there with this Portuguese inspired feast, Pastel de Nata anyone?

Best to book to avoid disappointment, we’re going to polish off our Portuguese language skills which are a tad rusty.

Bandit Bakery

A huge congratulations to Bandit Bakery, who are celebrating two years in business.

We think that’s a huge achievement given the current climate, and the many obstacles which small independent businesses continue to be faced with.

Their cinnamon buns are next level, and their freshly baked loaves regularly sell out.

Get yourself along for all the delicious ingredients and that feel good factor in supporting local.

Fits the Scoop

With branches in both Peterculter & Chapelton, the only difficult decision is what flavour to go for.

From a liquorice allsorts sundae to dessert grazing boxes and gelato cakes, this is the perfect spot if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

What flavour will you go for? Image: NorthEastNowAbz

And with warmer weather hopefully on the way, there’s no harm in tempting some sunshine with a scoop of the good stuff.

