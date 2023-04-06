Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

With Easter weekend rapidly approaching, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

From award-winning cafes to cocktails and pizza, thank us later.

Mac’s Pizzeria

We love this place and not just for the amazing scooter themed decor.

If you want authentic pizza in the Granite city, this is the place to be.

Incredible menu and a good spot for young families, but did you know cocktails are also available?

Pornstar martini and pizza, name a better combination.

Cafe 83

Found in Kemnay, we’ve always been huge fans of Cafe 83 having previously featured the wonderful owners.

So we weren’t surprised when they scooped Best Cafe at Scotland Business Awards recently.

The spring menu features white chocolate blondie and roasted loin of Aberdeenshire lamb.

So it’s no wonder that these guys are getting the recognition they deserve.

Run, don’t walk!

Six by Nico

Found on Union Street and in handy walking distance to our HQ, Six by Nico has proved a massive hit in Aberdeen.

Their latest menu launches on April 10, and oh my, it’s a good one as voted for by Aberdonians.

Fancy swapping a spring chill for the warmth of Lisbon?

You’re halfway there with this Portuguese inspired feast, Pastel de Nata anyone?

Best to book to avoid disappointment, we’re going to polish off our Portuguese language skills which are a tad rusty.

Bandit Bakery

A huge congratulations to Bandit Bakery, who are celebrating two years in business.

We think that’s a huge achievement given the current climate, and the many obstacles which small independent businesses continue to be faced with.

Their cinnamon buns are next level, and their freshly baked loaves regularly sell out.

Get yourself along for all the delicious ingredients and that feel good factor in supporting local.

Fits the Scoop

With branches in both Peterculter & Chapelton, the only difficult decision is what flavour to go for.

From a liquorice allsorts sundae to dessert grazing boxes and gelato cakes, this is the perfect spot if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

And with warmer weather hopefully on the way, there’s no harm in tempting some sunshine with a scoop of the good stuff.