Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly’s Cafe Bar in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly’s Cafe Bar in Stonehaven

Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven does an absolutely spectacular breakfast - and the sea views are included

Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

You may have heard the story. Joni Mitchell and Graham Nash had breakfast one March morning in 1969 at Art’s Deli on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles and then went for a stroll.

The two singer-songwriters stopped by an antiques store and, encouraged by Nash, Joni bought a pretty glass vase that she had spotted in the window.

The couple returned to her house in Laurel Canyon which they shared with two cats, and as it was a chilly day, Nash said he’d sort out some wood for the fire.

The view from the window at Molly’s Cafe Bar in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson

The song had written itself within an hour: “I’ll light the fire, you place the flowers in the vase that you bought today…”

Our House was recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young on their 1970 album Déjà Vu and Nash said in his autobiography: “I thought that in the ordinariness of the moment there might be a profoundly simple statement.”

Molly’s Café Bar

This delicious slice of Americana served as the perfect backdrop at Molly’s Café Bar in Stonehaven one chilly March morning as it was playing when we sat down to breakfast there.

In keeping with the musical selection, I went straight for the American-style option of pancakes, maple syrup, bacon, OJ, and coffee with cream and sugar.

Although I didn’t actually order it like that, this was after all Aberdeenshire and not Los Angeles, so I said “orange juice” and a “decaf Americano with hot milk on the side” like that.

Pancakes, bacon, maple syrup and a side of berry compote at Molly’s Cafe Bar. Image: DC Thomson

I also opted for a dash of vanilla syrup in my drink, figuring, hey I’m on vacation, why not push the boat out?

Until this point, I had no idea how much a flavoured syrup can elevate a cup of coffee. Did you know this?

I could smell the vanilla before our server had even put down the cup and was reminded, as Graham Nash was, of the joy in simple pleasures.

The food

The orange juice was a bit of a rock star too, arriving in a tall, cold glass, with ice, slices of fresh orange and a candy-striped straw for an added flourish.

As the CD player continued to select ever more fitting tunes for my stateside fantasy, my pancakes arrived and it was all I could do not to demolish them before I’d taken a picture.

There’s a reason why Molly’s is so popular – because even the simplest dishes taste divine.

It’s also a delightful space, full of personality with an industrial-bohemian aesthetic, warm woods, quirky design touches and fabulous sea views.

But back to the pancakes. First, there were three of them and they were fresh and fluffy, so full marks there.

Next, I’m not supposed to eat bacon, I’m not sure anyone is, so I save up my bacon credits for when I think it’ll be worth it – and wow was this worth it.

We’re talking the crispiest, smokiest, tastiest bacon this side of the Pond I reckon.

So good in fact, that I did something I’ve never done, which is order a second portion of something while I’m still eating the first.

Look, I’d got my ratios all mixed up when I poured the maple syrup over everything so I had to order more bacon to get the balance right and that’s my excuse officer.

Best. Bacon. Ever. Image: DC Thomson

Intoxicated from my vanilla syrup experiment I’d also ordered a side of berry compote which rounded out all the salt and sweet flavours nicely.

On the other side of the table, my husband had gone for the full Scottish breakfast because unlike me, he wasn’t imagining he was in California in the late Sixties.

This included bacon, sausage, haggis, hash brown, potato scone, mushrooms, slow roasted tomato, Heinz Beans, fried egg and toast.

We had a minor tussle as I tried to stop him from diving straight in to eat while I took a picture of his meal, but I did manage to get a few snaps while he batted me away with his elbow, so it all worked out in the end.

The Full Scottish Breakfast with an all-star cast of bacon, sausage, haggis, hash brown, potato scone, mushrooms, slow roasted tomato, Heinz Beans, fried egg and toast. Image: DC Thomson

His first observation was that they had mixed mushrooms in with the haggis and that it tasted great.

Although, when we commended them for this, it turned out that the mushrooms had just happened to be next to the haggis – a happy accident but something to consider for future.

He was also much impressed with the tomato – I know, it’s just a tomato right – but as he pointed out, they are often an afterthought, whereas this one had been slow roasted.

The man had a point and I had to agree that this fabulous tomato was holding its own among the rest of the A-list ingredients including the aforementioned scene-stealing bacon.

Industrial-style chairs and tables and the odd zebra make for an interesting space. Image: DC Thomson

We watched the sea from our table by the window, the ledge of which had been decorated with an Easter theme, and talked about the décor, America, and music.

I told him the story of the song Our House and we walked back through the town, half hoping to spot a pretty glass vase in an antique shop window.

Information

Address: Molly’s Cafe Bar, The Promenade, Stonehaven AB39 2RD

T: 01569 762378

E: mollyscafebarstonehaven@outlook.com

W: www.mollyscafebar.com

Price: £34.50 for two breakfast dishes, two side orders, two orange juices, two coffees and a pot of tea

For more information about Molly’s see Molly’s Café Bar on Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Striking NHS junior doctors on a picket line (PA)
BMA calls for ‘credible’ pay offer to halt four-day strike by junior doctors
Ambulance handover delays in England remain high, though the number of patients with Covid-19 or norovirus is falling (PA)
Ambulance handover delays remain high ahead of ‘challenging’ week for NHS
Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Floodwaters outside a 999 call centre in Yorkshire, November 2019 (Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust/PA)
Flooding could become ‘major public health issue’, professionals warn
Most people affected by eating disorders believe the introduction of calories on menus has had a detrimental effect, a survey suggests (McDonald’s/PA)
Calories on menus damaging for people with eating disorders, charity warns

Most Read

1
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
4
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
5
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue
6
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
7
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while suspected of under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was slurring and smelling of alcohol with ketamine in the car
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
10
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident

More from Press and Journal

a95 crash Ballindalloch
Emergency services called to collision on A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Brora Rangers are out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Brora Rangers highlights and reaction
Back row (left to right): David Isaac, Ally Cerexhe, Mark Scott;. Front row: James Hardie, Finlo Cottier. Image: Oban RNLI/ Stephen Lawson.
Oban RNLI lifeboat coxswains reach collective 100 years of service milestone
sheep sculptures
Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire
The annual Archie Foundation abseil challenge will return on July 29. Image: Archie Foundation.
Will you brave the tower? Archie Foundation looking for thrill-seeking volunteers to take on…
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember
Different businesses have different funding needs. Image: Shutterstock
To InfinitX and beyond for entrepreneurs and investors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented