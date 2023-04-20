Why Balmedie vintage shop should be your first stop for home glow up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Why Balmedie vintage shop should be your first stop for home glow up

Ever wondered how to add a touch of the unusual to your home? Head along to Old School Vintage in Balmedie.

By Ellie House
Chris and Craig Lamont are at the helm of Old School Vintage in Balmedie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Chris and Craig Lamont are at the helm of Old School Vintage in Balmedie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

If you’re planning a trip to Old School Vintage, I recommend clearing your diary for at least several hours.

Found in Balmedie on the site of the former mushroom farm, the warehouse is actual heaven.

Whether you’re a vintage enthusiast or simply nosy, you can easily spend an afternoon browsing the quirky wares.

And proud father and son team, Craig and Chris Lamont, are only too happy to indulge all manner of customers.

Chris and Craig Lamont outside Old School Vintage in Balmedie.
Chris and Craig Lamont are behind Old School Vintage in Balmedie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The lovely pair have built up a dedicated following, and are now branching out into party hire for those after a certain look.

Their success is all the more impressive given that they both juggle the business with their nine-five jobs.

Craig works in the oil and gas industry, while Chris is a support worker in the care sector.

Chris shows off the records section at Old School Vintage.
Chris balances Old School Vintage with working in the care sector. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But they both hope to take Old School Vintage full time, especially given that the love for vintage interiors is at an all time high.

You won’t find soaring prices however, because Chris and Craig are firm believers in finding forever homes for their items.

This means they’d rather a beloved old sideboard go on to find a new lease of life, instead of selling to the highest bidder.

This is vintage with soul, an ethos which is rare to find in a consumer driven world.

We caught up with Craig and Chris to find out more.

Lots of books and other treasures at Balmedie shop.
There's many a treasure to be unearthed at Old School Vintage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It started out as a hobby and just grew from there,” said Craig.

“You could say I was a big hoarder, I started out selling things on eBay.”

Prices vary from £1 to £600, with items classed as vintage and retro if they are 25 years old and beyond.

“We’re not the type of shop where we follow you around dressed in tweed,” said Chris.

“We’re not fussy, we just want people to come in and enjoy looking around.

It’s a vibe. This Seventies themed party look was put together thanks to items rented from Old School Vintage in Balmedie. Image supplied by Chris Lamont.

“People come in for so many different reasons, we opened up for the day after a customer wanted to come in with his mum, who had dementia.

“We’ve also got a strong focus on green credentials.

“Many of our items go on to be reused, upcycled etc.

“We love seeing people save things from landfill, with a bit of imagination it’s amazing what you can do.”

Rocking horses are on offer for £15 at Old School Vintage.
Several rocking horses could also be picked up at Old School Vintage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Chris and Craig get many of their wares from house clearances, and are now breaking into the events industry.

“We have one client with a mansion house in Fife,” said Chris.

“It’s getting turned into a wedding venue, so it has been fantastic to help out by providing different items.

“We’re also excited about offering items to rent, we had someone do a Seventies themed party recently and the look they created was amazing.”

The pair want to take Old School Vintage full-time.
The pair are eventually hoping to take the business full time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When they’re not discovering rare finds, Chris and Craig take to social media with what Chris calls the Sunday summary.

“It’s really a blurb about what’s happened that week, and personal stories of the customers who come in,” said Chris.

“It does pretty well and I think that’s what people love about vintage, there’s often a story to be told.”

If you want to find out more, pop on down to Old School Vintage, which is not only dog friendly, but in the process of becoming wheelchair accessible.

You can also follow them on Facebook or check out their eBay page.

 

