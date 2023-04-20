Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 22-year-old man has been charged after more than £40,000 of cannabis was found in a property in Aberdeenshire.

Officers found a large number of cannabis plants being grown at a rural property near Insch on Tuesday.

After searching the property, more than £43,000 worth of the drug was recovered.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the cannabis find in Insch. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Daniel Connelly, from north-east division’s CID proactive team, said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs in our region.

“Activity such as this is driven by information from our communities who do not tolerate this kind of activity.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”