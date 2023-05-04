Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen may be known for its granite buildings, scenic landscapes and bracing north sea breezes but it’s the people who make this city beautiful.

And boy do they know how to dress.

In fact The Granite Mile should be renamed The Granite City Style Mile judging by the effortlessly chic shoppers Society tracked down.

Ewa Stancel, 23, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in Holland and Barratt in the St Nicholas Shopping Centre.

What are you wearing?

My scarf and top are both from Marks and Spencer, my coat is from H&M, my skirt is from TK Maxx, my boots are from Clarks, my bag is from & Other Stories and my earrings are from a charity shop.

How would you describe your style?

I would say classic but modern and elegant. I like to keep up with trends.

Where do you like to shop?

I love & Other Stories but it’s expensive so I tend to invest in key pieces like this bag.

Who is your style icon?

Katie Holmes (American actor). I love all of her outfits as she looks great without trying too hard.

Natt Wilson, 45, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a housewife.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Zara, my pink jumper is from Mango, my jeans are Tommy Hilfiger, my shoes are from Michael Kors and my bag is from Louis Vuitton.

How would you describe your style?

Casual but smart.

Where do you like to shop?

I do most of my shopping online so ASOS, Zara and Mango.

Who is your style icon?

My daughter, she keeps me right when it comes to fashion.

Grant Copeland, 27, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work with the homeless charity Turning Point Scotland.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Zara, my jumper is from a charity shop, my trousers are from BoohooMAN, my boots are Doc Martens and my chain is from Peapod Vintage in Aberdeen.

How would you describe your style?

I would say indie/scruffy.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m not really into high street shops but I would say H&M and Zara if I had to choose.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a style icon.

Sue Rhodes, 52, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher at Robert Gordon’s College Junior School.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Primark, my top is from the Chest Heart & Stroke charity shop in Cults, my pink trousers are from Sainsburys, my trainers are from Russell & Bromley, my bag is from Spain and my rainbow bag strap is from Old School Beauly.

How would you describe your style?

Cheap and cheerful.

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops as I like a good bargain.

Who is your style icon?

Trinny Woodall. I like the way she dresses as she wears flattering outfits.

Robert Aitken, 53, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a filmmaker.

What are you wearing?

My scarf is from the Highlands, my coat is from House of Bruar, my trousers are from TK Maxx, my bag is from Joules and my shoes are trail shoes as I do a lot of walking.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t really think about fashion, I just have my own style.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m not a big shopper.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Verity MacBride, 19, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying at Aberdeen University.

What are you wearing?

My crochet top and green jeans are both from Zara, my bag is from Amazon, my trainers are Nike high tops and my raincoat is from Hollister.

How would you describe your style?

I quite like pastel colours and greens.

Where do you like to shop?

I like second hand shops as you can find some great bargains. I also like PULL&BEAR and Stradivarius.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I find my inspiration on Pinterest.

Demi Smith, 27, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work on OnlyFans.

What are you wearing?

My top, trousers and sunglasses are all from Primark, my Nike trainers are from Office and my head piece is from Ellos Hair and Beauty in George Street.

How would you describe your style?

Very different.

Where do you like to shop?

I usually shop in Primark and New Look.

Who is your style icon?

Doja Cat, an American rapper. She’s very avant garde.