Crime & Courts Ice-skating coach caught driving Tesla after taking cocaine Daniel Manson was pulled over by police in the early hours of the morning in Aberdeen city centre after the officers smelled cannabis. By Danny McKay May 4 2023, 11.45am Share Ice-skating coach caught driving Tesla after taking cocaine Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5686828/ice-skating-coach-caught-driving-tesla-after-taking-cocaine/ Copy Link Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]