Talk of the Town: Celebratory macarons, award-winning chips and epic Sunday roasts

The north-east's food and drink scene has delivered once again.

By Lauren Robertson
Get yourself to the Grant Arms Hotel this Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Get yourself to the Grant Arms Hotel this Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Having been spoiled with long weekends the last two weeks, we definitely want to make the most of the mere two days we have this week.

We were relying on the north-east food and drink scene more than ever, and boy did it deliver.

Grant Arms Hotel

The Sunday roast platters are something else. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

You cannot beat a Sunday roast. Fact.

When it comes to the best meal of the week, there are few who do it better than the Grant Arms Hotel in Monymusk.

Picture platters piled high with roast tatties, cauliflower cheese, pigs in blankets, perfectly cooked meat and more.

Your frozen Yorkshires could never.

Aberdam

Loaded burgers galore. Image: Aberdam

Aberdam have been taking the north-east by storm since opening.

That is sure to continue considering they recently won Start-Up Business of the Year at the Northern Star Business Awards.

We don’t know where you’ve been if you haven’t tried them out yet, but if you like the sound of loaded smash burgers and filthy fries, this one is for you.

Common Sense

Common Sense is in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar sits right in the newly regenerated heart of Aberdeen’s city centre.

It’s the perfect place to wind down while still keeping in tune with the hustle and bustle of the city, with books to read, games to play and food to enjoy.

You might even be lucky enough to catch some live music there.

The Steading Bar

“From towering Scots Pines above the tumbling River Don to heather-clad hills and rugged glens.

“Our quiet corner of the Cairngorms is one of Aberdeenshire’s best-kept secrets.”

If that doesn’t sound like heaven, we don’t know what does.

The Steading Bar in Strathdon aims to reinvent the idea of the Scottish country pub, serving up high quality, locally sourced food and drinks.

Sugar Blossom Cakes

Paula makes a huge range of flavoured macarons. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Sugar Blossom Cakes recently celebrated its first birthday.

Mum-of-two Paula Williamson uses her creative flare to create macarons in a huge range of flavours from cherry Bakewell and lemon drizzle to chocolate orange and elderflower.

Each macaron is beautifully decorated and handmade with love, and you can help Paula celebrate a whole year in business by treating yourself to come of her macarons this weekend.

