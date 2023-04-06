Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore

From homemade lemon curd to cherry bakewell, Paula Williamson does it all.

By Lauren Robertson
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

If you had asked her at the beginning of last year, Paula Williamson would have told you she wasn’t a creative person.

Now with 43 flavours of macarons under her baking belt, and many more she’s keen to try, the answer might be a little different.

The mum-of-two started making cake toppers to keep up with her eldest daughter’s elaborate requests and realised she actually had quite the knack for it.

Macarons are Paula’s speciality. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

After gathering a fair bit of local interest, she decided to set up Sugar Blossom Cakes and share her sweet treats with the people of the north-east and beyond.

We caught up with Paula to chat about the secret to mastering macarons, celebrating one year of the business, and giant edible dogs.

Why did you start Sugar Blossom Cakes?

You hear a lot of people say they started in lockdown, it was a hobby, but I am not in that boat.

Sugar Blossom Cakes also makes custom cake toppers. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

I’ve got two daughters, Isla who is 11 and Chloe who is four. My eldest knows exactly what she wants, and every year for her birthday she was saying ‘can I have this for my cake’, the most extravagant was probably a Lego Friends beach party.

I just had a go, as a mum trying to keep my kids happy, then it grew from there. I started with cake toppers, then found I had a creativity.

How did the business grow from cake toppers?

I’m learning, progressing and enjoying it all the time, it’s very different to my previous role as an HR manager.

I started getting more orders, then we had the discussion at home about me doing it as a full-time business. I did cakes and treat boxes, then I moved into macarons.

I sold them in Cult of Coffee and I did my first giant macaron that was over seven inches, it was huge.

Why macarons?

I had never made a macaron before, so I bought a recipe book and said I’d give it a go.

I thought they wouldn’t be as difficult as what people say, but boy was I wrong.

Even if they are a success, trying to maintain that every time is difficult, but I have mastered it now.

What is your secret?

I get people asking me this all the time and there isn’t one.

It’s very much a case of technique, that’s the number one thing, then knowing your oven, the stages of everything, and the ingredients.

Paula’s macarons both look and taste wonderful. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

It’s just practice and persistence, there are absolutely going to be some fails before you get it right.

What flavours do you make?

I’ve got over 43 flavours and I am bringing out new ones virtually every week.

Most popular are probably homemade lemon curd, pistachio, Nutella and chocolate and black cherry.

Paula has unlocked a creative side she didn’t know she had. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

One I am really keen to try is chilli chocolate, some people would look in a recipe book but I don’t work that way, I like the creative side so I just think things up.

I do seasonal ones too, so for Easter I’m looking at Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs and hot cross buns.

What are your favourite things to make?

I just love experimenting with different flavours and trying until you get them right.

I like customer requests too. One woman asked for a macaron tower in birthday cake flavour. That was something I had never done before and it’s a more challenging one to make, but it’s a lovely flavour.

Paula’s macarons come in loads of different flavours. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

My partner says the most clever one is cherry bakewell. The flavour of the almond in the shell with the real cherries through it, it really did taste like the tart in a macaron form.

I don’t think I’d like to try a savoury macaron, but never say never, it might work.

What makes your macarons different?

There aren’t many coffee shops you can go to in Aberdeen and get macarons.

With mine, I’m quite well-known for doing a big filling so you’re getting a substantial macaron. I know it’s meant to be even amounts of shell to filling, but I find my customers don’t want that.

Paula’s first attempt at a giant number macaron was a success. Image: Sugar Blossom Cakes

My filling isn’t bland, especially compared to shop-bought, they’re on a totally different level.

I recently challenged myself further and made a giant number macaron, I tried a six for Cult of Coffee’s sixth birthday and it came out great.

It was three layers of macarons and macarons on top, it was a big success.

As far as I know, I’m the only person in Aberdeen who does giant or number macarons.

What is the customer feedback like?

I’ve had people comparing them to Laduree in Paris and saying mine are better.

Being in Cult of Coffee and seeing people ask the staff where they’re from, it’s overwhelming, I’ve achieved something that people really enjoy.

I myself hadn’t tried macarons much before and I wasn’t even sure if I would like them, and that’s what a lot of people say.

Once they try them they love them, I once had a bride and groom come for a tasting session and say they didn’t like macarons then they ended up choosing them.

What is your most memorable creation?

I do chocolate sculptures and I did one for a wedding that was a big dog’s head, then its body was made up of 120 Oreo-flavoured macarons.

The couple had a sausage dog, so the mother of the groom wanted something quirky to reflect that.

Paula runs the business from her home. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

I have also done a lot of work for charity through the business, I did Christmas gonks out of Terry’s Chocolate Oranges for Charlie’s House and an enchanted fairy for Love Rara’s charity ball.

Are you sharing your love of baking with your daughters?

My children instilled this passion in me, I’ve learnt a lot and I found a creative flair that was in me that I didn’t know I had until now.

My youngest goes to nursery and tells all her friends ‘I make macarons at home’ because I bake with them, she’s probably the only one who goes to nursery and talks about macarons.

Paula is excited to keep growing Sugar Blossom Bakes. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

What does the future look like for Sugar Blossom Cakes?

I’m keen to branch out into afternoon tea and also do more in the wedding market.

We’re getting married ourselves in June, so there will be a few out of the box things that I’m going to try.

Coming up to the year mark, it feels like quite an achievement to be where I am compared to where I started. It can be tough out there, especially in the current climate when everyone is watching their pennies. I can’t thank everyone enough.

Find out more about Sugar Blossom Cakes, or place an order, on Facebook and Instagram.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
We sampled quite the spread at Nargile. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Head to Nargile in Aberdeen for top Turkish cuisine
The chicken burger is a smoky sensation. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Take a look inside Aberdeen's vibrant new Instagrammable cafe
Smoke and Soul's newest creation - The Yorkie. Image: Smoke and Soul
Talk of the Town: Aberdeen's favourite cocktails, snappy seafood and giant Yorkshire puddings
Shona Tough launched her own reflexology business and hasn't looked back. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet the mum championing women's wellness with Aberdeen reflexology movement
Charlotte Carter is thriving, after opening That Pancake Place in Banchory six months ago. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
That Pancake Place in Banchory proves a hit with customers

Most Read

1
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
4
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
5
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue
6
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
7
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while suspected of under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was slurring and smelling of alcohol with ketamine in the car
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
10
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident

More from Press and Journal

a95 crash Ballindalloch
Emergency services called to collision on A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Brora Rangers are out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Brora Rangers highlights and reaction
Back row (left to right): David Isaac, Ally Cerexhe, Mark Scott;. Front row: James Hardie, Finlo Cottier. Image: Oban RNLI/ Stephen Lawson.
Oban RNLI lifeboat coxswains reach collective 100 years of service milestone
sheep sculptures
Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire
The annual Archie Foundation abseil challenge will return on July 29. Image: Archie Foundation.
Will you brave the tower? Archie Foundation looking for thrill-seeking volunteers to take on…
Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember

Editor's Picks

Most Commented