North-east beauty gurus share their summer must-haves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

North-east beauty gurus share their summer must-haves

Your skin will be glowing - and protected.

By Lauren Robertson
Julia Stronach was one of four who shared her secrets with us. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Julia Stronach was one of four who shared her secrets with us. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

If you are currently in the process of sifting through last year’s almost empty bottles of SPF and out of date waterproof mascaras, this one is for you.

When it comes to both protecting and making our skin look good in the warmer months, we’re close to clueless.

This summer, we’re ready to say goodbye to spot inducing sun creams and melting make-up that just won’t stay put.

We asked the north-east’s beauty gurus for their top three summer must-haves to help us prepare for the warmer days that we hope are on the way.

Get your shopping lists at the ready, because you’re going to want all of them.

Sammy Dey

@sammydey_

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Hollywood Flawless Filter by Charlotte Tilbury. Image: Charlotte Tilbury

Perfect as a very light base for those no foundation days. Lasts all day and gives the perfect glow in the sun. Best applied using clean fingers.

£39, charlottetilbury.com

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion. Image: CeraVe

Being the psoriasis queen that I am I have to be careful when choosing products – they need to not aggravate the psoriasis but also have high enough protection for my skin. This moisturiser gives all of the above and more.

£16.50, boots.com

Lash lift

A lash lift by Sammy Dey. Image: Sammy Dey

Shameless self promotion – but I couldn’t live without my own. The look of mascara with none of the hassle, perfect for poolside or just waking up at home feeling that wee bit more put together. @sammydeybookings on Instagram if you want to book in, I’d love to see you.

Rebekah Cran

@bekahcranmakeup

Weleda Skin Food Light

Weleda Skin Food Light. Image: Weleda

This is super hydrating yet still light on the skin and it provides a beautiful glow.

£8.95, weleda.co.uk

Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter. Image: Elf

Essentially a liquid illuminator with a stunning bronzy glowy finish, perfect if you don’t want to wear a foundation on a hot sunny day. I recommend using the applicator it comes with to apply to the skin, and then blending it out with a beauty sponge.

£14, elfcosmetics.co.uk

Made by Mitchell Blursh in Melon Sorbet

Made by Mitchell Blursh in Melon Sorbet. Image: Made by Mitchell

Another great alternative to powder products that might be a little too heavy during the summer. Again, I recommend applying it using the applicator then blending it out with any beauty sponge, this will help the product melt into the skin seamlessly.

£14, madebymitchell.co.uk

Julia Stronach

@julzstron

Hawaiian Tropic Self Tanning Foam

Hawaiian Tropic Self Tanning Foam. Image: Hawaiian Tropic

Direct sunlight on the skin is the number one cause of premature ageing, so its best to fake it instead. Here’s one of my favourite self tanning foams, it smells really good too.

£16.50, hawaiian-tropic.co.uk

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Ageing Skin Restoring Moisturiser SPF 50

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Ageing Skin Restoring Moisturiser SPF 50. Image: Paula’s Choice

If you do plan on being outside in the sun (or any weather for that matter) then SPF is essential to protect your skin from damage. I love this face cream as it feels light and breathable, most definitely suitable for daily use.

£37, paulaschoice.co.uk

Gucci Poudre De Beaute Eclat Soleil Bronzing Powder

Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder. Image: Gucci

If you want to add some contour and depth to your tan, I have been absolutely loving the Gucci Beauty Soleil Bronzer, especially on my brides. I use it not just on the cheekbones, but the collarbones and shoulders for definition.

£47, gucci.com

Rachel Robertson

@rachelrobertsonmakeup

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. Image: Charlotte Tilbury

This is the perfect setting spray to set make up and hydrate skin. I use this on every client to make sure their make up lasts. It also comes in a travel size too, so ideal for my bridal kit. Very refreshing on a summers day.

£28, charlottetilbury.com

Iconic London Illuminator

Iconic London Illuminator. Image: Iconic London

This gives a beautiful glow and can be used on its own or mixed in with foundation. Used on the high points of the face, it gives a soft focus brightening look. A glowy bronzed look for the beach.

£32, iconiclondoninc.com

Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist SPF 50

Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist SPF 50. Image: Garnier

A summer staple for make-up wearers. It can be used before or after make-up and through out the day. It has SPF 50, contains hyaluronic acid and is super lightweight. A summer must have.

£12, lookfantastic.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]