North-east beauty gurus share their summer must-haves

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are currently in the process of sifting through last year’s almost empty bottles of SPF and out of date waterproof mascaras, this one is for you.

When it comes to both protecting and making our skin look good in the warmer months, we’re close to clueless.

This summer, we’re ready to say goodbye to spot inducing sun creams and melting make-up that just won’t stay put.

We asked the north-east’s beauty gurus for their top three summer must-haves to help us prepare for the warmer days that we hope are on the way.

Get your shopping lists at the ready, because you’re going to want all of them.

Sammy Dey

@sammydey_

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

Perfect as a very light base for those no foundation days. Lasts all day and gives the perfect glow in the sun. Best applied using clean fingers.

£39, charlottetilbury.com

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50

Being the psoriasis queen that I am I have to be careful when choosing products – they need to not aggravate the psoriasis but also have high enough protection for my skin. This moisturiser gives all of the above and more.

£16.50, boots.com

Lash lift

Shameless self promotion – but I couldn’t live without my own. The look of mascara with none of the hassle, perfect for poolside or just waking up at home feeling that wee bit more put together. @sammydeybookings on Instagram if you want to book in, I’d love to see you.

Rebekah Cran

@bekahcranmakeup

Weleda Skin Food Light

This is super hydrating yet still light on the skin and it provides a beautiful glow.

£8.95, weleda.co.uk

Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Essentially a liquid illuminator with a stunning bronzy glowy finish, perfect if you don’t want to wear a foundation on a hot sunny day. I recommend using the applicator it comes with to apply to the skin, and then blending it out with a beauty sponge.

£14, elfcosmetics.co.uk

Made by Mitchell Blursh in Melon Sorbet

Another great alternative to powder products that might be a little too heavy during the summer. Again, I recommend applying it using the applicator then blending it out with any beauty sponge, this will help the product melt into the skin seamlessly.

£14, madebymitchell.co.uk

Julia Stronach

@julzstron

Hawaiian Tropic Self Tanning Foam

Direct sunlight on the skin is the number one cause of premature ageing, so its best to fake it instead. Here’s one of my favourite self tanning foams, it smells really good too.

£16.50, hawaiian-tropic.co.uk

Paula’s Choice Resist Anti-Ageing Skin Restoring Moisturiser SPF 50

If you do plan on being outside in the sun (or any weather for that matter) then SPF is essential to protect your skin from damage. I love this face cream as it feels light and breathable, most definitely suitable for daily use.

£37, paulaschoice.co.uk

Gucci Poudre De Beaute Eclat Soleil Bronzing Powder

If you want to add some contour and depth to your tan, I have been absolutely loving the Gucci Beauty Soleil Bronzer, especially on my brides. I use it not just on the cheekbones, but the collarbones and shoulders for definition.

£47, gucci.com

Rachel Robertson

@rachelrobertsonmakeup

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

This is the perfect setting spray to set make up and hydrate skin. I use this on every client to make sure their make up lasts. It also comes in a travel size too, so ideal for my bridal kit. Very refreshing on a summers day.

£28, charlottetilbury.com

Iconic London Illuminator

This gives a beautiful glow and can be used on its own or mixed in with foundation. Used on the high points of the face, it gives a soft focus brightening look. A glowy bronzed look for the beach.

£32, iconiclondoninc.com

Garnier Ambre Solaire Over Makeup Super UV Protection Mist SPF 50

A summer staple for make-up wearers. It can be used before or after make-up and through out the day. It has SPF 50, contains hyaluronic acid and is super lightweight. A summer must have.

£12, lookfantastic.com