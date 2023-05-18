Review: One-man-show Buffy Revamped slayed Aberdeen at the Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: One-man-show Buffy Revamped slayed Aberdeen at the Music Hall

Brendan Murphy brought his fang-in-cheek, laugh-till-you-die, absolutely bonkers one-man Buffy parody to Aberdeen, and the audience was living for it

Brendan Murphy
Brendan Murphy as Spike the vampire in Buffy Revamped. Supplied by APA/Seabright Productions.
By Becca Freestone

Buffy, Willow, Xander, Giles and the whole demon-busting Scooby gang are back together once again, but this time, they’re all in the body of one man…

No, this isn’t another of the infamously bizarre and mind-bending storylines that cult-classic teen drama/horror/rom-com Buffy was known for; It’s actually a one-man-show, brought to you by the unimaginably eccentric mind of Edinburgh Fringe favourite and comedic genius Brendan Murphy.

Yes, this is the same weird and wonderful brain that brought us FRIEND (The One with Gunther), but this time, he’s back with with his fang-in-cheek take on everyone’s favourite vampire-slaying smash-hit show, and it is hilarious.

I’m talking, stab-you-in-the-heart, bite-you-in-the-neck, laugh-till-you-die, hilarious, and the Aberdeen audience was living for it.

Everyone’s favourite baddie Spike swapped sultry for slapstick in Buffy Revamped

Embodying a larger-than-life incarnation of everyone’s favourite bleached-blonde baddie, Spike – who at times was a little less mysterious and moody, and a little more  Rodney from Only Fools and Horses – we were transported back to 1997 Sunnydale High, to retell the story through his scathing eyes.

In a seemingly impossible task, that quite frankly I’m not sure why anyone would willingly choose to take on, Murphy brings the entire seven seasons – that’s 144 episodes – back to life in 70 minutes of pure, unadulterated, parodical brilliance.

Brendan Murphy’s take on mean and moody vampire Spike had the audience in stitches. Image: APA/Seabright Productions

For a man that’s been dead for 180 years, ‘Spike’ leaps and bounds from one character to the next with ridiculously low budget costume changes and props (arch enemy and goody-two-shoes vamp Angel isn’t dignified with anything more than a leather coat) with unfathomable energy.

On a stage comprised of not much more than a stack of books in one corner, a high school locker in the other, and a big screen in the middle, which will later come in handy for some side-splitting explainer moments, Murphy uses not much more than a painstakingly sharp witted script, some clever lighting and sounds, and an array of bad wigs to bring his deranged vision to life. And  boy does it work.

The audience loved every minute of the 90s nostalgia-fest

It may have been 20 years since I have actually watched an episode of Buffy, but each and every vampire-bat-crazy, hellhound destroying plotline burst back to mind instantaneously as the bemused audience is hurled from season to season in a speed-of-light laugh-fest.

Brendan Murphy will continue his laugh a minute tour throughout the UK. Image: APA/Seabright Productions

Pierced with perfectly timed musical numbers and 90’s blast from the past moments, leaving no ridiculously overacted character safe from the sharp tongue and even sharper wit of Murphy/Spike (the lines blur sometimes), Buffy Revamped is the perfect dose of nostalgic mind-boggling escapism that no-one asked for, but everyone needed

I for one, loved every jam-packed, truly ludicrous moment.

In the immortal words of our ‘Spike’, “It’ll take more than the destruction of a Hellmouth to get rid of this geezer,” and right he is, as the tour continues throughout the UK.

Find tickets here.

[[title]]