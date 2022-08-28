Sun, sea, history and vistas on a packed holiday to Mallorca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Sun, sea, history and vistas on a packed holiday to Mallorca

By Nicola Venning
August 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Whether it's sunbathing, swimming, hiking or culture, you can find it all on a visit to Mallorca.

With a gentle toot-toot of its whistle, the historic tram slowly trundled along the wide bustling promenade, past a colourful line of restaurants, cafes and shops in Port de Soller.

Over 100 years old, the streetcar was wooden, polished and as unspoilt as this popular corner of north-west Mallorca.

My husband and I were staying at the elegant Pure Salt Hotel which hugs the cliff face on one side of the bay and has a jaw-dropping view over the 2km-long white beach, yachts and sun-bleached buildings; consequently, breakfast overlooking the bay often took hours!

The beautiful view from the Pure Salt Hotel.

Port de Soller is at one end of the verdant Soller valley at the base of the Serra Tramuntana mountain range. Only half an hour’s drive from the airport and capital Palma, the heady mix of accessible peaks, Mediterranean Sea and lush valley attracts a wide range of holidaymakers throughout the year: families, empty-nesters, cyclists and walkers.

My husband and I were aiming to mix a beach break with some hiking, but first we jumped aboard the tram and joined the other tourists (locals use the far cheaper and faster bus service) for a scenic 20-minute €8 euro journey from the port to Soller.

We chugged through the valley, passing cheerful orange groves, creamy fincas and muted silvery green olive trees.

At the outskirts of Soller we passed through some stables, surprising to me but not the horses, who ignored us entirely. The tram continued carefully along the narrow alleys to the central square where we alighted by the magnificent baroque Sant Bartomeu church.

The historic tram was like stepping back in time and was fun to ride.

In the 19th Century Soller became wealthy trading in oranges and olives, though these days it is a vibrant tourist destination.

We had culture fix at the (free) permanent exhibition of ceramics by Picasso and engravings by Miro (the two Spanish artists were great friends and Miro visited the island as a child), rather uniquely held within the airy Modernist railway station.

Then, wolfing down a local ice cream, I can recommend Gelat Soller’s naranja (orange) flavour, we wandered around the old town, enjoying a brief glimpse of its colourful trading past through the sumptuous colonial and fin-de-siecle hotels, shops and merchant houses.

Later we returned to the port using the local bus, had a swim in the wide shallow bay and flopped on the beach for a well-earned rest and a bit of sun-worshiping.

The bay at Port de Soller is perfect for a cooling swim. 

The next day it was time for a hike; there are many to choose from, ranging in length and difficulty – but they are all beautiful. We did a slightly difficult 10-mile walk from Soller to the mountain village of Deia, popular with artists, writers and these days, rich celebrities. Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of the many famous people who has a home here.

We followed the well signposted GR221, or Dry Stone Route, climbing ancient stone steps (many of the walks were built by the Moors when they occupied Mallorca in the 12th Century) to horizon-wide views of the azure sea where yachts bobbed in the bay below.

At the top, the path widened to a dusty track and we passed fields of cornflowers, sheep and olive trees. When we stopped for water in the tiny hamlet of San Coll, we sat next to a field of red poppies under a fig tree that exuded a sweet scent.

As we continued, the track narrowed again to cobbled paths and we descended with olive groves on one side and the shimmering Mediterranean on the other.

There are many hiking routes to choose from in the area. 

At Deia, tired, happy and very thirsty, we downed a welcome cool beer in one of the many bars, before jumping on the 203 bus back to the port.

We ended our stay in Palma and checked into the stylish Nakar Hotel in central Avenida Jaime III, Palma’s smartest shopping street.

In the hotel’s bar and restaurant Cuit, you can enjoy food by Mallorcan chef Miquel Calent but, tempting as it was, I opted for a plunge in the rooftop pool with vistas over the city to the sea.

Next morning, we strolled past the art galleries in Carrer de Sant Feliu and the stylish boutiques until we reached the old town and La Seu, Palma’s grand gothic cathedral. If you can manage the stairs to the roof terraces, they are well worth the climb, but you need to book. The view over the Bay of Palma is incredible.

Though the exterior is austere, the inside of the cathedral is like an art gallery: there are magnificent stained-glass windows, a Gaudi-inspired crown of thorns canopy and a chapel strikingly re-designed by contemporary artist Miquel Barcelo.

Afterwards we strolled through La Lonja, the restaurant and café area of the old town. We passed the famous cocktail bar Abaco with its renowned fruit-themed décor.

Sadly it was closed – the only disappointment in a varied and perfect trip.

La Seu, Palma’s grand gothic cathedral, is well worth a visit. 

Travel facts
Pure Salt Hotel: www.puresaltportdesoller.com/en
Nakar Hotel: https://nakarhotel.com
Information: www.infomallorca.net
Tui (www.Tui.co.uk) flies from Aberdeen to Palma, Mallorca
Easyjet (www.easyjet.com) and KLM (www.KLM.co.uk) fly from Edinburgh

