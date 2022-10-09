Karma Lake of Menteith: A hidden gem in an idyllic location

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking for the perfect spot to relax and appreciate what a beautiful country Scotland is, then Karma Lake of Menteith is the place to stay.

My partner and I were both looking forward to some downtime after what had been a busy few days. And with the hotel only 20 minutes from both Stirling and Loch Lomond, it is ideally located.

Part of the Karma group, it’s the first Scottish acquisition and joins 44 resorts, retreats and estates all over the world, including in Bali, Thailand and India, together with locations in Europe and Australia.

Arriving on a beautiful, sunny day, we were met by the hotel’s staff kicking off an exceptional customer-service experience.

Able to accommodate 48 guests, Karma Lake of Menteith has 18 en suite bedrooms.

After checking-in we were personally shown to our room, and it didn’t disappoint

Fantastic room

We were staying in the deluxe room. The first thing that struck us was not only the impressive size but also the amazing view.

Situated at the back of the hotel we were looking out over the shores of Lake of Menteith, also known as Loch Inchmahome.

There are several small islands in the Lake of Menteith and the largest, Inchmahome, is home to an ancient priory, which was historically visited by Robert the Bruce and acted as a refuge for Mary Queen of Scots.

Lake of Menteith is popular with anglers, fishing for rainbow and brown trout.

The room itself was very luxurious with classic walnut furniture and a large en suite bathroom, with a roll-top bath, double sink and walk-in shower.

It really did have some of the best views of the lake, and beyond to the picturesque hills and mountains.

There was the usual tea/coffee making facilities but with the added extras of Scottish biscuits including shortbread, Tunnock’s teacakes and caramel wafers.

On the ground floor are the superior rooms which are dog-friendly. Again, you’ll get a fabulous unbroken view across the lake.

Before dinner we decided to go down to the bar area.

Bar area a must for guests

And one thing in particular immediately caught the eye of my partner. The Malt Vault.

The “cosy nook” just off the Hotel’s traditional main bar has more than 100 malts on offer.

He spent time looking over the considerable amount of whiskies on offer, with prices ranging from as little as £2.60 a nip to £82.

Included are whiskies from the nearby distilleries of Deanston, Glengoyne and Glenturret, coupled with whiskies from all of the whisky producing areas of Scotland.

It was certainly a relaxing area and we spotted a selection of traditional board games for guests to enjoy as well.

Cue about an hour spent playing dominoes and snakes and ladders.

Fresh produce on offer

After enjoying a couple of drinks and games time we made our way through to the 32-seater dining room, again overlooking the lake.

It was a cosy area with again very attentive and friendly staff. We always got the impression that nothing was too much when it came to keeping guests happy.

What was clear was the hotel’s desire to stock local produce and ingredients.

One of the specials on offer was spicy trout pakora, which of course was caught fresh by fisherman straight out of the lake.

Also on the menu was a main course of Lake of Menteith trout with crushed herb potatoes and mussel minestrone sauce.

My partner chose both of the trout dishes and was not disappointed.

There was something quite special about knowing you were eating freshly caught produce.

I also opted for a seafood choice going for the west coast scallops with pancetta strip, black pudding crumb and asparagus hollandaise for starter.

Again it was cooked to perfection with the right balance of flavours.

For my main course I picked another one of the daily specials – king prawn linguini with chilli and parmesan. It was mouth-watering.

It’s always a good sign when a dish returns empty to the kitchen – exactly what happened in my case.

The next morning we were both looking forward to trying the breakfast and we decided to have the traditional option including bacon, egg, sausage, potato scone, black pudding, mushrooms and tomato.

Things to do

For those looking to do some exploring there was plenty on offer.

The stunning area is home to everything from thrills and spills, amazing wildlife attractions, to local heritage and history.

It has some of Scotland’s most visited attractions, namely Stirling Castle, Blair Drummond Safari Park and Go Ape Outdoor Activity Centre.

The hotel has partnered with Elizabeth Gilmour, a British Cycling qualified mountain bike leader and cycling coach who lives in the area. Guest can enjoy a guided mountain bike ride around Loch Ard.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed getaway or a chance to explore and see what Scotland has to offer, then Karma Lake of Menteith has something to suit everyone.

Travel facts

Karma Lake of Menteith

Port of Menteith, Stirling FK8 3RA

Tel: 07871 179950

www.karmagroup.com