Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails side for hitting winning run in league hunt

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Boss Billy Dodds reckons resurgent Caley Thistle have rallied in perfect fashion to join the contenders at the top of the Championship.

A slow start to the campaign, and a Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Motherwell, could have dented belief and confidence in the opening weeks.

However, gutsy victories earned at Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United were followed on Friday by a 1-0 win over pace-setters Partick Thistle, who they drew level with on 17 points.

Beating four sides considered to be potential direct rivals come the end of the season is a terrific boost for Dodds, who praised his players for getting the win against Thistle, who had Kyle Turner sent off just before half-time.

Billy Dodds applauds the fans after ICT’s win against Partick. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Thistle have been scoring freely, with only Manchester City and Celtic outscoring them per match from within Scotland and England’s top four leagues.

So, for ICT to shut them out just two months after losing 4-1 against them at Firhill was a massive result.

Dodds said: “We’ve beaten four big clubs in succession. We’re a team who can put a run together. We have shown real unity.

“I asked them to be right up for it and go against Thistle’s players. We fed the wingers and created a few chances, but I knew it would be hard-fought.

“We know how well Partick are playing. They are scoring goals and they still created a couple of chances. I knew they would, with Brian Graham and Steven Lawless. Patience was the word on Friday night.”

Boyd will be hitting net soon – Dodds

The ICT head coach, meanwhile, likes what he’s getting from summer signing Steven Boyd.

The 25-year-old, who was snapped up from Alloa Athletic, scored eight times for the Wasps last season.

For Caley Thistle, he’s been used on either flank or behind the main striker and Dodds is sure he’ll hit the net before long, which will be a massive boost to the energetic wide man.

Steven Boyd, left, challenges Partick’s Kevin Holt. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

He said: “There is another level to come from wee Boydy. He is a top player. He’s like a typical winger in that he’s not scored a goal yet and he’s desperate for it.

“Sometimes wingers can be inconsistent and affects their confidence a wee bit, but I’m telling him to go out and do it.

“I want my wingers to be so positive. It was a great assist from him last week against Ayr.

“He just needs to take that next step, which is setting up or scoring goals. That will really propel him on.

“Boydy knows where the net is and he showed that at Alloa. I saw a few of them, including a free-kick which he bent into the top-corner in a game.”

‘Rugged’ Delaney excelling in defence

Dodds is also pleased to see 20-year-old former West Brom youth defender progress since replacing Cammy Harper at left-back.

Like Boyd, he was a July arrival, and the manager believes he’s got a fine blend to be a success at this level.

He added: “Zak’s an out-and-out defender. He’s sort of old-fashioned and rugged, but he’s also got ability.

Zak Delaney challenges Cove’s Robbie Leitch. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“He can play left-back, but we’ve seen him also rampaging forward. Zak prides himself on defending first and keeping clean sheets.

“He has been a real find and has been outstanding in a few matches, especially against Dundee. If he’s not 100 per cent, he will still give his all.

“He’s done brilliantly and made the left-back position his own.”

ICT skipper Welsh on return trail

Caley Thistle have joined the promotion-chasers without the influence of captain Sean Welsh, who hasn’t played this season as he recovers from a knee injury.

However, Dodds explained his return is imminent.

He said: “Sean is back running again. Welshy is a model pro and a fit boy anyway. It’s been nice to see him back on the training ground. He’s doing ball work and we hope he won’t be too far away.”

Editor's Picks