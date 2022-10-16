Embrace the isolation on the Isle of Canna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Embrace the isolation on the Isle of Canna

By Rebecca Hay
October 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Total tranquillity on the deserted beaches of Canna. Photo: Alistair Wallace.
Total tranquillity on the deserted beaches of Canna. Photo: Alistair Wallace.

It’s 9pm on one of Scotland’s smallest islands with limited supplies of people and goods available and we find the lighter for our cooker has run out of puff.

With raw fish and meat for tea, things were not looking good.

But then our survival instincts kicked in and my intrepid fellow travellers – Ruaridh, 15, and Flossie, 12, were dispatched into the dimming light in search of some matches.

Half an hour later, they returned, happy and fresh faced – but with no matches.

But not to worry, they had the next best thing, a mini blowtorch, which a very kind neighbour had dug out of her craft box and given to strangers with no more instructions than to “be careful’’.

The view towards Isle of Sanday from Canna Campsite. Supplied by Alistair Wallace.

Welcome to the Isle of Canna where, as DC MacPherson’s 1860s song so beautifully said: “The wind that comes from Canna, I feel it warm; I like to be looking in your direction; short is the time until I’ll be coming back to you.’’

And that’s just how we felt after exploring the westernmost of the small isles archipelago, in the Scottish Inner Hebrides. Linked to its neighbouring island (and our home for the three days) Sanday, by a road and sandbanks at low tide, it is 4.3 miles long and one mile wide.

With a population of just 17, you soon get to know the locals, and the welcoming party which greets you as the Calmac ferry pulls in reminds me of gentler times.

Puffin-spotters will be in their element on the Isle of Canna. Supplied by Alistair Wallace.

Despite our trip taking place in mid August, the weather wasn’t great, but it was fantastic to watch dolphins swim alongside the ferry as we made our way via Eigg and Rum.

Accommodation is limited on the island, with a campsite, guest house which caters for three adult-only couples, a bunkhouse and a trio of caravans, plus a 24-hour community shop complete with an honesty box.

We stayed in a well-perched caravan at Sanday, next to the currently redundant school and overlooking the water and rich birdlife. Everything from oyster catchers to Manx shearwaters, puffins and sea and golden eagles can be seen at various points of the island.

The view from Rebecca’s caravan. Supplied by Alistair Wallace.

Steeped in history, Canna was bought by eminent Gaelic scholar John Lorne Campbell in 1938 and gifted to the National Trust for Scotland in 1981.

Campbell and his photographer wife Margaret Fay Shaw Campbell worked the island as a farm and nature reserve and built Canna House, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

The majestic house will be home to an enviable Gaelic collection, all lovingly cared for by archivist Fiona MacKenzie.

It was Fiona who came up with idea of creating 12 cleverly sculptured cats, which are dotted around the island and pay homage to John and Margaret’s love of the creatures.

For such a small island, there is plenty to do, with bird watching and walking a must, as well as a visit to the white remote beach of Sanday, which can be found just by a fisherman’s shrine and has spell-binding views out to sea.

Breath-taking scenery on Canna. Supplied by Phil Crooks.

In 1821, 436 people lived on Canna and Sanday, and within 40 years it had dropped to 127, many forced out through the clearances by the then island owner Donald McNeill.

You can see evidence of this and the remains of an early Christian cross, with two arms missing thanks to being used as a cannonball target in the Napoleonic wars.

Close by is a Punishment Stone, where locals tell offenders to place their thumb into a hole in the side and ponder on their bad deeds!

There are three churches, the Presbyterian Rhu Church known as the Rocket, used for weddings, the Catholic St Columba’s Chapel and the now abandoned St Edward’s Chapel.

The now abandoned St Edward’s Chapel on the Isle of Canna. Supplied by Phil Crooks.

Walking is a must, from shorter strolls which allow lovely views of the natural harbour, which attracts lots of yachts, to longer ones to see the Puffin Stacks and abandoned settlements of Tarbert, Garrisdale and Greod.

The island’s current National Trust ranger Catriona Patience gives guided walks around the island which is dominated by successive basalt lava flows which give the island its distinctive terraced topography and unusually fertile soil, utilised by Canna farm, home to 600 North County Cheviot ewes and 50 Aberdeen Angus, Shorthorn and pedigree Highland cattle.

At the hub of the island is the Café Canna, run by Gareth Cole and serving some wonderful dishes using locally sourced fish, seaweed and plant life.

Around 6,000 visitors come each year to Canna and forward-thinking locals work hard to create community projects to improve the island.

Current plans include providing three affordable energy-efficient houses, creating a new bunkhouse in an 18th Century barn, multi-purpose hub at the pier and a cultural venue. As the locals would say: draoidheachd ghlan – pure magic to you and me!

A local delicacy of mackerel wrapped in Canna seaweed. Supplied by Gareth Cole.

Travel facts
For more information on the Isle of Canna, accommodation and activities – www.theisleofcanna.com and www.visitscotland.com
Canna Café – www.cafecanna.co.uk
Ferry timetables – www.calmac.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury
Karma Lake of Menteith Hotel
Karma Lake of Menteith: A hidden gem in an idyllic location
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club PRESS TRIP REVIEW Picture shows; Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club. Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Dumfries. Supplied by Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club | Scott Thornton Date; Unknown
Lavish Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club in Dumfries is in prime location for exploring…
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Passengers wait 10 hours at Tenerife airport only for Tui Aberdeen flight to be…
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
gleneagles townhouse
Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
Whether it's sunbathing, swimming, hiking or culture, you can find it all on a visit to Mallorca.
Sun, sea, history and vistas on a packed holiday to Mallorca

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
Embrace the isolation on the Isle of Canna
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented