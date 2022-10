[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce BC won its away match against Banks o Dee Albion in the U16 A action on Saturday, finishing 3-0.

Banks o Dee Albion have 4 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and zero goals away in the U16 A.

Dyce BC have scored 17 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 16 goals and one goal on home ground.