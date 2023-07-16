Morton of Pitmilly: A peaceful paradise for families in the East Neuk of Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Morton of Pitmilly: A peaceful paradise for families in the East Neuk of Fife

With accommodation surrounded by secluded trails, magical tree tunnels and on-site activities, Morton of Pitmilly is the perfect place for a family escape away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
By Kirstie Waterston

Arriving at Morton of Pitmilly, the first thing you notice is the acres of space.

Lush, green fields stretch towards the horizon, interrupted only by bands of trees, beyond which lies the sea.

Youngsters will love having the freedom to explore. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

The second thing you notice is just how peaceful the resort is.

Apart from the odd private helicopter landing at nearby world-famous Kingsbarns Golf Links, Pitmilly is shrouded in serenity.

Sprawling, family-friendly accommodation

It’s an easy self check-in – as soon as you arrive you make yourself at home.

Travelling with two toddlers is anxiety-inducing at the best of times, but Pitmilly couldn’t have been more accommodating.

Beechwood Steading open-plan living area. Image: Morton of Pitmilly

Our house – the sprawling Beechwood Steading – was already childproofed with stairgates, a comfortable cot and highchair.

You view holidays differently as a parent. Not having to lug travel cots, high chairs and decant the contents of your house into an overnight bag is my idea of luxury.

Beechwood is generously proportioned; it sleeps up to 10 with a king-sized bedroom on the ground floor and a further three en-suite doubles upstairs.

Morton of Pitmilly is a wonderful, luxurious retreat. Image: Morton of Pitmilly

The whole living area is on open plan, with a kitchen and breakfast bar, separate dining table and huge L-shaped sofa.

It’s a vast yet sociable space – you can imagine having a big family or friends get-together here without feeling crowded.

But there’s cosy accommodation too – the old cottages have a homely, rural feel.

The patio and lawn outside the boutique houses. Image: Morton of Pitmilly

Carefully-curated pantry and pastries

Aside from comfortable beds, excellent showers and blackout blinds (another welcome addition for infants), the French doors to the patio and lawn are a highlight.

I enjoyed a quiet cup of tea at sunrise accompanied only by morning birdsong.

The patio at Beechwood Steading. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Peace was shattered once my toddlers were awake, and we bounded over to the pop-up pastry stand to buy freshly-baked treats.

Pitmilly holds weekly pop-ups – sadly we missed Mexican night – and the invitation to fabulous foodie nights is extended to the local community, not just guests.

Self-catering involves organisation on the food front, but you can pre-order food hampers, and the Pitmilly Pantry provides little extras.

Open 24-hours a day, it’s perfect for a sugar fix once the kids are in bed, or fresh milk (or wine) if you’ve run out.

Morton of Pitmilly pantry has all the essentials and more. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Lots of space and trails to explore

But this, I came to realise, is typical of Pitmilly – everything is thoughtfully curated.

From aesthetically-pleasing crops near the accommodation (managing director Eilidh Smith doesn’t want guests looking on to tattie furrows), to locally-sourced produce, Eilidh has thought of everything.

Particularly when it comes to families (and pet parents too – dogs are very welcome on site). As well as miles of footpaths there’s an enclosed dog agility pen.

A magical tree tunnel. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Pitmilly’s secluded trails and magical tree tunnels offer children a freedom they don’t often enjoy these days.

Runners will enjoy pounding the soft, tree-lined tracks, while children will love safely exploring on foot or on bikes.

It is by a working farm, so to encourage biking youngsters away from the farm road, Eilidh’s team built a bike track.

Pitmilly is also home to lots of wildlife. Image: DC Thomson

Play park provides hours of fun

Younger guests will love the fantastic play area. It’s the first thing your children spot on arrival – the only downside is they never want to leave.

In addition to a slide and swings, there’s a trampoline, sandpit, a wooden tractor – which makes a sweet photo opportunity – and a playhouse.

The play area was a popular spot and suitable for all ages. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

But really, the whole resort is ripe for rambling and playing.

There’s a hamper of outdoor toys, balls and garden games to help yourself to.

You can have a kickabout on the football pitch, go putting, play croquet, or tennis on the all-weather court for starters.

But if you want to pootle around Pitmilly at a more leisurely pace, wander past the vegetable garden and the hen coop – something my toddler particularly loved.

The ground-level trampoline proved very popular. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

A pool with a view

The swimming pool was also a big hit, and knowing we had young children, the thoughtful team left toys in the pool to play with.

The pool, sauna and steam room operate on a booking system and you have it to yourselves.

The indoor swimming pool with views over open fields. Image: Morton of Pitmilly

Although we didn’t use the gym, indoor tennis courts or games room, there is a lot at Pitmilly to keep teenagers and adults occupied too.

Eilidh’s background is in elite sport and it’s easy to see how that drive and determination makes Pitmilly so successful.

There’s no resting on laurels at this multi-award-winning resort – all feedback is encouraged.

Eilidh reads it all, and is constantly looking at new and exciting ideas to diversify – whether that’s creating a community garden or a yoga retreat.

The indoor tennis court and games hall. Image: Morton of Pitmilly

Beach is a stone’s throw from Pitmilly

There’s so much to do on site that you needn’t leave, but a stroll down the country lane to Kingsbarns Beach or Cambo Gardens and Cafe is wonderful.

Wandering down Pitmilly’s quiet farm tracks in the sunshine with fields on all sides and the church tower in the distance has a continental feel.

Glimpsing the red-roofed village in the warmth felt like we were in rural France, not Fife.

Pitmilly is surrounded by fields. Image: Morton of Pitmilly

The walk to and from Cambo along the main road is doable with a sturdy buggy, but if you prefer to drive, it’s only five minutes away.

With a play park, interactive exhibits, fairy woods and a cafe to accommodate all dietary requirements – including fussy toddlers – it’s a must-visit.

For those who want to venture further, St Andrews, Crail and the coastal trail are within 15 minutes’ drive.

Our toddlers enjoyed exploring around the old bothy at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson

Our toddler still asks to “go back on holidays” – and there’s no opinion more honest than that of a toddler.

We’re already planning our return to Pitmilly – it’s only two hours from Aberdeen but feels like a world away from our daily lives.

Information

Prices vary depending on the accommodation and season. Prices for The Den are £1,210 for seven nights, based on two adults sharing the one-bedroomed apartment in August.

The five-star luxury Beechwood Steading is £4,480 for seven nights, based on eight adults sharing the four-bedroomed boutique house, but a party of 10 can be accommodated for an extra £100.

Keep an eye out for seasonal discounts on the website and last-minute deals regularly appear on Morton of Pitmilly’s social media pages.

Cots are £3 a day to rent, or £15 for the week.

It costs £25 to bring a dog, and £10 to book the dog park.

Indoor sport activities like the gym, tennis and badminton costs £10 per person.

www.pitmilly.co.uk/stay

Entry to the walled garden at Cambo Gardens is £7.50 per adult and free for under 16s.

Entry is free to the woodlands and nature play area.

www.cambogardens.org.uk

More from Travel

The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers
Ginger Gairdner: What's the best gardening magazine for advice?
The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
My first trip to the Highlands showcased everything Scotland has to offer
The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair in Skye
One of the oldest inns on Skye on the market at offers over £795,000
Sean Redmond and his son are dressed up in climbing gear for their fundraising efforts in memory of their father and grandfather.
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
Ginger Gairdner: What are the best plants for summer colours?
The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
Malta: The tiny Mediterranean nation on a cultural crossroads has plenty to offer holidaymakers
The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens
The luxurious boutique houses set in peaceful countryside at Morton of Pitmilly. Image: Morton of Pitmilly
Kessock Ferry Swim: When Inverness kids as young as seven took on the challenge