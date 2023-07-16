Would you have a living funeral? Aberdeenshire celebrant welcomes new take on death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would you have a living funeral? Aberdeenshire celebrant welcomes new take on death

If you were faced with a terminal diagnosis, would you hold a living funeral and have a front row seat to your own eulogy? We spoke to an Aberdeenshire celebrant and a Highland chaplain to find out their perspective on this change in tradition.

By Ellie House
Aberdeenshire celebrant Isabel Lockheart says we shouldn't need to wait until our loved ones are dead to tell them how we feel. Image: Isabel Lockheart/Shuttstock.
Aberdeenshire celebrant Isabel Lockheart says we shouldn't need to wait until our loved ones are dead to tell them how we feel. Image: Isabel Lockheart/Shuttstock.

“Why would you say he passed away?

“Why not just say he died?”

Isabel Lockhart is polite but firm when it comes to talking about death, and became a celebrant after her son, Ben, died suddenly.

Life and death is part and parcel of her job, and Isabel can go from a naming ceremony to a memorial service and everything in-between.

She also founded the first coffin club in Aberdeenshire, which provides a safe space for people to ask questions about planning a funeral.

Putting the fun in funeral

Her determination to get people talking about death could be seen as morbid, but Isabel believes the topic of dying is anything but.

It should come as no surprise that she is firmly in favour of living funerals, which aren’t so different from a traditional service – except you get to attend instead of lying in a casket.

The concept enables people who are terminally ill to have a celebration of life with friends, almost like a pre-funeral, and join in with the memories and anecdotes of their life.

Dawn French recently reprised her role as Vicar of Dibley, to deliver the eulogy at her friend’s living funeral.

Actress Dawn French recently reprised her role as Vicar of Dibley, and delivered the eulogy at the FUNeral of her friend and founder of CoppaFeel, Kris Hallenga, who is living with stage four breast cancer. 

Kris Hallenga, who is living with stage four breast cancer, recently held her own funeral. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Could living funerals change the way we look at death, and enable important conversations to take place before it’s too late?

We caught up with Isabel, and Highland Hospice chaplain Norma Higgott, to find out more and hear their perspectives on this approach to dying.

Aberdeenshire celebrant Isabel Lockhart on living funerals: ‘Death isn’t morbid’

Isabel Lockhart became a celebrant after her son died. Image: Isabel Lockhart

“If I was given a terminal diagnosis, I would want a living funeral,” says Isabel, who is based in Aboyne.

“All too often when someone dies, people will be at the wake for example and say ‘Oh he was such a lovely man.’

“Why don’t you tell that person when they are alive?

“Living funerals can enable friends and family to share their memories of you, with you.”

For Isabel, a living funeral would enable her to pass on special pieces of jewellery and pictures to the right people as gifts.

“It stops all the arguing and ultimately it’s a celebration with the people who you love the most,” she says.

“I’d do a vow renewal at my living funeral, I see it as my final fling.”

Changing conversations about life and death

Isabel’s son died in 2019, and although he had cystic fibrosis, his death was unexpected.

Having previously helped put care packages into action for people, Isabel could not face doing that same role and instead became a celebrant which had long been on her radar.

“People don’t like talking about, or facing the fact that we are going to die,” said Isabel.

“100% of us are going to die, but only 6% actively plan for it.

“You don’t even have to have a funeral, I personally want a direct cremation.”

Isabel Lockhart is a huge advocate of living funerals. Image: Isabel Lockhart

Isabel believes that the traditional way of choosing a coffin and flowers from a catalogue “like you’d choose a washing machine from Curries” means people are unaware of the options available.

“You can have a funeral anywhere where you can get a coffin in and out,” she says.

“I did a funeral beside a loch, it was the obvious choice as the person was an avid fisherman.

“I think the more people find out about living funerals and the concept, when you know you’re going to die it’s a way of getting everyone together to tell your story.

“We have made death into something which is morbid, it’s a natural part of life.”

Norma Higgott: ‘It is not a funeral, it’s a celebration’

Norma Higgott, Highland Hospice chaplain. Image: Norma Higgott

Norma Higgott has been the resident chaplain at Highland Hospice for seven years, which is the only provider of specialist palliative care in the Highlands.

It helps people to prepare for and experience the “best possible death” but also to celebrate life.

For Norma, traditional funerals still very much have a purpose, but living funerals happen regularly at Highland Hospice – only in a different guise.

“My concept of a living funeral is that it is not actually a funeral, but a final fling,” says Norma.

“It is a final celebration, whereas a funeral is a way of saying goodbye after someone has died.

Tell people you love them when they’re still alive

“We celebrate someone’s life at the hospice all the time; we recently helped a lovely lady and her husband celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“If it’s someone’s birthday we have a party and cake, we celebrate that person.

“We’re really about appreciating people when they are living.”

Highland Hospice in Inverness, where staff are passionate about helping people to celebrate life. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

In Norma’s eyes, the terminology could do with some work but the concept of celebration is spot on.

“Why is it that we can’t tell people we love them, we appreciate all they’ve done for us before they have died,” she says.

“When I was little, death was not hidden away and nor was it feared.

“I think we’re getting more open to conversations but it’s a very slow process, which requires lots of people willing to talk about it.

“We encourage people to go out if they can, get along to Eden Court or attend a wedding.

“We make it possible and I feel very privileged to walk alongside people on this journey.”

