Ferries cancelled amid strong wind and heavy snow warning

Ferry routes across Scotland have been limited or cancelled today due to strong winds and snow showers.

A number of bridges across the Highlands have also had restrictions placed upon them as a result of the adverse conditions.

It follows a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office yesterday, advising that gales and snow showers could hit the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Bouts of snow and wind are expected to start at around 1pm today and last until 3pm tomorrow.

There has also been a warning that there could be frequent lightning in some areas.

A wind warning is now in force across Northeastern England and Southeastern Scotland Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/o9LjOUlYUz — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2022

The spell of bad weather comes off the back of seven named storms that have battered the region since November.

Early this morning, the Kessock Bridge was shut in both directions due to high winds.

Further north, the Dornoch Bridge remains open but Traffic Scotland are advising caution while crossing.

Which ferry routes have been cancelled?

CalMac has made changes to 29 routes already today.

Those that have been cancelled entirely today include:

Oban – Castlebay

Oban – Colonsay – Port Askaig – Kennacraig

Uig – Tarbert

Fionnphort – Iona

Uig, Skye – Lochmaddy

Berneray – Leverburgh

Mallaig – Armadale

Mallaig – Small Isles

Mallaig / Oban – Lochboisdale

CalMac wrote on their site: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.”

Disrupted services

Tobermory – Kilchoan

Ardrossan – Brodick

Ardmhor, Barra – Eriskay

Gourock – Dunoon

Largs – Millport, Cumbrae Slip

Tayinloan – Gigha

Kennacraig – Port Askaig, Kennacraig – Port Ellen

Gallanach – Kerrera

Ullapool – Stornoway

Freight Ullapool -Stornoway

Oban – Lismore

Sconser – Raasay

Gourock – Kilcreggan

Anyone hoping to use the ferries on Wednesday or Thursday can check for the latest updates on their Twitter page.

NorthLink has also advised that its services to Orkney and Shetland are likely to be cancelled or operating on an abnormal schedule.