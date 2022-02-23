Ferries cancelled amid strong wind and heavy snow warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ferries cancelled amid strong wind and heavy snow warning

By Daniel Boal
February 23, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 9:18 am
CalMac ferry timetables have been amended due to strong winds. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry routes across Scotland have been limited or cancelled today due to strong winds and snow showers.

A number of bridges across the Highlands have also had restrictions placed upon them as a result of the adverse conditions.

It follows a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office yesterday, advising that gales and snow showers could hit the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Bouts of snow and wind are expected to start at around 1pm today and last until 3pm tomorrow.

There has also been a warning that there could be frequent lightning in some areas.

The spell of bad weather comes off the back of seven named storms that have battered the region since November.

Early this morning, the Kessock Bridge was shut in both directions due to high winds.

Further north, the Dornoch Bridge remains open but Traffic Scotland are advising caution while crossing.

Which ferry routes have been cancelled?

CalMac has made changes to 29 routes already today.

Those that have been cancelled entirely today include:

  • Oban – Castlebay
  • Oban – Colonsay – Port Askaig – Kennacraig
  • Uig – Tarbert
  • Fionnphort – Iona
  • Uig, Skye – Lochmaddy
  • Berneray – Leverburgh
  • Mallaig – Armadale
  • Mallaig – Small Isles
  • Mallaig / Oban – Lochboisdale

CalMac wrote on their site: “Cancelling a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly because we know it will inconvenience our customers and the communities we serve.

“However, the safety of our customers and crew must come first. In this instance, the Master of the vessel has judged it is necessary in response to the assessment of adverse weather conditions.

“We’ll keep customers informed should there be any further changes in connection to this route.”

Disrupted services

  • Tobermory – Kilchoan
  • Ardrossan – Brodick
  • Ardmhor, Barra – Eriskay
  • Gourock – Dunoon
  • Largs – Millport, Cumbrae Slip
  • Tayinloan – Gigha
  • Kennacraig – Port Askaig, Kennacraig – Port Ellen
  • Gallanach – Kerrera
  • Ullapool – Stornoway
  • Freight Ullapool -Stornoway
  • Oban – Lismore
  • Sconser – Raasay
  • Gourock – Kilcreggan

Anyone hoping to use the ferries on Wednesday or Thursday can check for the latest updates on their Twitter page.

NorthLink has also advised that its services to Orkney and Shetland are likely to be cancelled or operating on an abnormal schedule.

 

 

