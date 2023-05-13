Nature Watch: Ravens are part of the soul of our environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature Watch: Ravens are part of the soul of our environment

Keith Broomfield spends time with the Central Scotland Raptor Study Group (CSRSG)

By Keith Broomfield
It was humbling to hold this young raven in my hands.

The inherent power of its body was palpable, yet there was an inner vulnerability to this bundle of black feathers which reflected the fragility of nature and the delicate balance of life.

A short while before, this young raven and its three siblings had been gently lowered in a protective bag from its treetop nest by David Kelly of the Central Scotland Raptor Study Group (CSRSG), where his colleagues Mark Rafferty and Dave Taylor waited below in readiness to put coloured leg-rings on the birds.

Learning about behaviour

Mark Rafferty is the raven co-ordinator for CSRSG and over the past six years has colour-ringed over 500 young ravens in central Scotland as part of a study to learn more about their behaviour and movements.

Ravens are charismatic birds that play a key role in ensuring an ecologically balanced environment, yet they are also controversial with some farmers and landowners not liking their presence because of potential threats to lambs and gamebirds.

Mark Rafferty ringing a raven. Image: Keith Broomfield

Mark says: “One farmer might say he has a problem with ravens, whilst a neighbouring one will contend there are no issues of concern, which might be telling its own story that any conflicts are more perceived than real.

“Ravens are protected birds, although they may be culled under special licence if deemed definite harm is being caused, although this should only ever be an action of extreme last resort.”

Living in harmony with nature

Certainly, in the 21st century when so much of the natural world is under pressure, there is a responsibility for humanity to give nature space and to live in harmony with it, rather than always trying to control and destroy it.

Mark points to the close relationship between ravens and humanity since the dawn of time, and there is probably more folklore associated with the raven than any other bird.

A raven youngster. Image: Keith Broomfield

The raven was the first bird Noah sent out from the Ark, possibly so it would feed on the dead bodies of animals killed by the flood.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth refers to the raven croaking himself hoarse on the fatal entrance of Duncan, while King Kenneth I of Scotland was hailed as the ‘raven feeder’ in reference to the bodies felled in the field of battle.

Despite the large number of young ravens Mark has ringed over the past six years, there have been surprisingly few recoveries or sightings of marked birds, although some have been recorded by camera traps, and others have even turned up as prey in golden eagle nests.

David Kelly climbs the tree to the raven’s nest. Image: Keith Broomfield

However, there does seem to be a perceptible trend of ravens moving more into our towns and cities, highlighting their adaptability and guile.

As the ringed youngsters were carefully placed back into their nest, I reflected upon the mystique of these enchanting and intelligent birds.

Ravens should be celebrated rather than demonised, for they are an integral part of the soul of both nature and humanity, and as such, we have a special responsibility to ensure they thrive for centuries to come.

