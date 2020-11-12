Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: 45 coronavirus deaths and 1,212 positive cases across Scotland in past 24 hours
Peterhead lose out in League One clash with Forfar Athletic
Emergency services attend two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
Police seeking to trace vehicle that collided with gate post in Inverurie
Surge in SNP votes will push Westminster into referendum, says depute leader
Thai this out for starters: Reviewing one of Scotland’s newest at-home dining experiences
Can you help? Police seek witnesses to two separate hit-and-run incidents in Highlands