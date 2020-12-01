Coronavirus regional breakdown: 54 new cases in north and north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 754

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A further 54 people across the north and north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases has risen by 43 to 4,801.

NHS Highland has recorded seven confirmed cases since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 1,433.

Three new cases have been recorded in the Western Isles, bringing its total case count to 81, while Orkney added one positive case to take its total to 38.

No cases were detected on Shetland, meaning its total number of cases remains at 75.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government also show the total number of confirmed positive cases has risen by 754 to 95,811 in the past 24 hours.

This is understood to be a more accurate reflection of the situation after a data processing issue resulted in an artificially low rise yesterday.

A further 34 people have died after contracting the virus. Scotland’s death toll is now 3,759.

A total of 1,021 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, 20 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 70 are in intensive care – a fall of five.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,184,858 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,089,047 were confirmed negative.

More coronavirus news