Clap for Heroes: Lockdown routine returns to a lukewarm reception

Clap for Carers relaunched tonight under a new name of Clap for Heroes but received a lukewarm reception.

The former popular lockdown ritual was widely criticised due to not going far enough to support some of the key workers during the pandemic.

During the original campaign, thousands of residents across the north and north-east clapped as loud as they could to pay tribute to carers and key-workers during the pandemic at 8pm every Thursday.

Politicians including Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson also took to social media with videos of them taking part.

Clap for Heroes returned but with less noise than before and a more reserved showing on social media.

Nobody round here (Aberdeenshire) was clapping either. — Pondering Panda (@PonderingPanda6) January 7, 2021

Once again we took to our doorsteps to #ClapForOurCarers. But clapping isn't enough. They need to be paid properly and given the respect they deserve. The vaccine brings us hope, and we thank the NHS workers, army, volunteers and all those supporting the roll out. #ClapForHeroes — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 7, 2021

A big Thank you was done tonight @NetworkRailVIC with members of Railway staff joining in with the #clapforheroes. This is to show our support for all the hard work that the front-line NHS staff and other key workers are doing! #StayHome #StayAlert #Covid19UK pic.twitter.com/gukHPM1Apz — BTP London Victoria (@BTPVictoria) January 7, 2021

The founder of Clap of Carers had already distanced herself from the new event, after being targeted with “hateful” abuse on social media.

Annemarie Plas, a 36-year-old mother-of-one, said that although the clap should still go ahead at 8pm on Thursday, she had opted to distance herself from the planned applause and “will no longer seek to raise further awareness of it”.

In a statement, released on the Clap for Heroes Twitter page, she said: “Since announcing the return of the applause yesterday, I have been targeted with personal abuse and threats against myself and my family by a hateful few on social media channels.

“Irrespective of their views and reasons for believing this is an acceptable way to behave, I did not set out to make a political statement and will not put my loved ones at risk.

“I have no political agenda, I am not employed by the Government, I do not work in PR, I am just an average mum at home trying to cope with the lockdown situation.”

The return of the weekly ritual has been met with a mixed response online, with some NHS workers asking people not to clap, and just stay at home.

Ami Jones, an intensive care consultant from Wales, tweeted in response to the announcement of the newly revived clap: “No thanks. I’d rather you obey the rules, stay at home, wear masks and wash your hands.”