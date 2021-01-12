Pictures: Sky over north and north-east lit up by stunning Aurora

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Northern Lights were unusually strong in the north of Scotland last night, captivating people from Aberdeen to Skye as they reached for their cameras.

The beautiful pictures that resulted have been shared across Facebook and Twitter, drawing a worldwide audience for a sight that is rare in the area even in the middle of winter.

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The charged particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.

Here is a selection of the best Aurora Borealis pictures posted to social media today.

Aurora & shooter at Aberdeen south breakwater at about 2300, 11/1/21 Posted by David Esson on Monday, January 11, 2021

Nice blast of #aurora tonight over #aberdeen. Went out for a spin on the bike and saw this in the first half hour, it faded quickly by the time I was up on Tullos hill. pic.twitter.com/zPRa3dtvLw — Moab.in (@moab_in) January 11, 2021

Who needs green Iceland when you get this in Scotland #Aurora #Scotland

Muie Sutherland all technicolour pic.twitter.com/feoBczeTVB — Cogie's Aurora's (@cogie_s) January 11, 2021