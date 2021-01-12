Pictures: Sky over north and north-east lit up by stunning Aurora

The Northern Lights were unusually strong in the north of Scotland last night, captivating people from Aberdeen to Skye as they reached for their cameras.
The beautiful pictures that resulted have been shared across Facebook and Twitter, drawing a worldwide audience for a sight that is rare in the area even in the middle of winter.
Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.
The charged particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.
Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.
Here is a selection of the best Aurora Borealis pictures posted to social media today.
Watching the #aurora this evening at Portsoy, #Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/OWw18nnXn3
— Mountains of Scotland 🏴 (@mtnsofscotland) January 11, 2021
Aurora & shooter at Aberdeen south breakwater at about 2300, 11/1/21
Posted by David Esson on Monday, January 11, 2021
Aurora out with a vengeance tonight.#auroraborealis #aurora #northernlights #nairn #scotland #scottishhighlands pic.twitter.com/ZCE0g7MrNA
— Colin MacPhail (@sparkotronic) January 11, 2021
Nice blast of #aurora tonight over #aberdeen. Went out for a spin on the bike and saw this in the first half hour, it faded quickly by the time I was up on Tullos hill. pic.twitter.com/zPRa3dtvLw
— Moab.in (@moab_in) January 11, 2021
Who needs green Iceland when you get this in Scotland #Aurora #Scotland
Muie Sutherland all technicolour pic.twitter.com/feoBczeTVB
— Cogie's Aurora's (@cogie_s) January 11, 2021
Ganavan beach, Oban tonight… the winter Milky Way & the dancers 💃🏼 🏴
#stormhour #visitscotland #aurora #westisbest #scotland #scotlandisnow #scotlandsbeauty #auroraborealis #northernlights #nikond750 pic.twitter.com/yFHUTBSQKP
— Nick (@EdgingtonNick) January 12, 2021
Aurora Borealis is seen over castle ruins and beach defences in Moray, Scotland pic.twitter.com/WTRyWoN889
— Pete Summers (@ptrsmmrs) January 12, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe