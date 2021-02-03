Thursday, February 4th 2021 Show Links
Parts of north and north-east issued with amber weather warning for snow over weekend

by Craig Munro
February 3, 2021, 10:36 am Updated: February 3, 2021, 5:50 pm

Parts of the north and north-east have seen the yellow weather warning for snow on Friday and Saturday upgraded to a more serious amber warning.

The latest update from the Met Office covers most of western Aberdeenshire and the east Highlands, as well as the whole of Moray.

It warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

The warning will be in effect from midnight on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

Roads may be blocked by deep snow, leaving passengers and vehicles stranded, and some communities could be cut off for several days.

The weather could also lead to “long interruptions to power supplies and other services”, the warning states, including phone coverage, water and gas.

Disruption is expected as the weekend comes, with prepared residents stocking up on supplies today

That news will be particularly concerning to many residents of Huntly and Keith, who were left without gas yesterday following a “major disruption” to the supply.

Both towns are in the area covered by the amber warning.

Heaters are being handed out to those most in need by Aberdeenshire Council and SGN, with the gas firm saying yesterday afternoon the supply may be off for a considerable amount of time.

Beyond the area covered by the amber warning, the yellow weather warning remains unchanged.

It covers the entire north-east, and most of the Highlands apart from the west and far north coasts.

