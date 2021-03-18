Scottish Water workers to vote on strike action amid pay dispute

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Water workers are set to vote on potential strike action amid a dispute over pay.

A ballot on industrial action from GMB Scotland, Unite Scotland and Unison Scotland opens today.

The three trade unions are demanding a return to “proper negotiations” over a row that could cost workers up to £3,000.

A number of Scottish Water workers have already lost between £500 and £1,000 through the removal of a supplement payment, which averages overtime hours worked over a year.

The payment covered workplace issues like stand-by and emergency works.

However, a new system from Scottish Water has reduced the payment and workers will now not be paid for working any additional hours.

‘Shameful opportunism’

GMB Scotland organiser Gary Cook said: “It’s shameful opportunism in the grip of a public health crisis and shows how poorly Scottish Water value their workers.

“This is the kind of behaviour you would expect from a rogue employer, not a statutory corporation, and our unions have been left with no choice but to ballot our members.”

“Scottish Water are accountable to all of us, yet this pay cut imposition completely ignores the fair work principles the Scottish Government claims to promote, so this is also a test for ministers as well.”

Unite industrial officer James O’Connell added: “We can’t understand why Scottish Water has chosen to take this incendiary course of action without even talking to the trade unions.”

A spokesman from Scottish Water said they have invited the unions to further talks “as soon as possible”.

He added: “It is regrettable that trade unions have taken this step as we have engaged with them over many months on these matters.

“We have invited them to further talks as soon as possible and look forward to continuing discussions in a constructive manner.

“We place a high priority on the recognition and wellbeing of our employees in delivering a vital service to five million people.”