First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to deliver update on lockdown easing

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update the nation today on the easing of restrictions later this week.

Ms Sturgeon said this morning she will deliver the latest update on Covid statistics in Scotland before looking ahead to the “careful easing of restrictions”.

Where can I watch?

The address in parliament will be streamed live through Scottish Government social media accounts, as well as being broadcast live on the BBC.

When?

The update is scheduled for 12noon.

What will change?

From Friday, the current Stay At Home message is to be lifted and will instead be replaced with a Stay Local message, meaning people are allowed to travel around their local authority areas.

Travel to other local authorities will only be permitted for essential purposes.

📺 I will be giving a Covid update today at 12 noon – I will report on the latest statistics and look ahead to some careful easing of restrictions. Tune in if you can. https://t.co/dKRdvFBnyb — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 30, 2021

April 5 changes

From April 5, some non-essential retail, such as click and collect services, hardware stores and car showrooms and forecourts will be permitted to reopen, along with garden centres, hairdressers and barbers.

Contact sports will return for those aged between 12 and 17 with students in further education to return to learning environments, with colleges and universities to prioritise students whose return is essential.

April 26 changes

It is hoped that from April 26, all parts of mainland Scotland will move from Level 4 to a “modified” Level 3.

Island communities currently under Level 3 restrictions are hoped to ease to Level 2 at this point, subject to conversations between local authorities and the government.

Cafes, restaurants and bars will be able to serve people outdoors until 10pm, with groups formed from up to six from three households.

Alcohol will be allowed without the requirement for a meal to be served. However, indoors only non-alcoholic drinks can be served with meals permitted until 8pm, in slightly smaller groups of four from two households.

All remaining retail premises will open from April 26, along with tourist accommodation, subject to restrictions.

Libraries, museums and galleries will also reopen, as will indoor gyms for individual exercise.

Restrictions on journeys within mainland Scotland are hoped to be “lifted entirely”, but there may still be some limits on travel to the islands to protect communities from incoming new cases.

Wedding parties can be extended to 50 at this stage with driving lessons and work within homes also anticipated to return

May 17 changes

Should case rates allow, mainland Scotland will move to Level 2, with the islands to move to Level 1 from May 17.

The limit on the numbers meeting outdoors is also anticipated to change, however, indoor gatherings are to be permitted with up to four from two households allowed to gather.

Hospitality venues will be permitted to remain open until 10.30pm indoors with alcohol permitted at this stage, with a 10pm closing time for beer gardens.

Contact sport for adults can also resume at this point, with indoor group exercise also restarting.

Cinemas, arcades and bingo halls can also reopen, with small scale outdoor and indoor events allowed to resume, subject to rules relating to capacity.

June to end restrictions

Ms Sturgeon also outlined that from early June her hope is that all of Scotland will move to Level 1 of coronavirus restrictions – the second-lowest of five tiers.

By the end of June, she said all of Scotland will move to Level 0.