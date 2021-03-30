Darryl McHardy looking for Elgin to build momentum

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City defender Darryl McHardy wants a win at Brechin tonight to show he and his team-mates have put their false start behind them.

The Black and Whites have had a tough return from their two-month break due to the Covid pandemic, losing at home to Edinburgh City in League Two and Championship side Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

McHardy helped stop the rot when he headed home the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with playoff rivals Stirling Albion and the defender knows it is vital his side build on their point gained at the weekend when they face Brechin at Glebe Park tonight.

He said: “We need to win at Brechin and get back on a winning streak.

“Tuesday was terrible all round in terms of performance and the mentality. We wanted to prove it was a one-off and I think we did that with how we bounced back against Stirling.

“It’s a big one for us. The games are coming thick and fast now with teams playing every Tuesday and Saturday and we need to win as many games as we can and stay in the playoff zone.

“We’re fifth just now, but we have a couple of games in hand on Stranraer and a game in hand on Edinburgh, so we need to win those games and see where it takes us.”

McHardy produced a man-of-the-match display after being restored to the starting line-up on Saturday.

He lost his place in the side last season and joined Highland League side Rothes on loan, but, having returned to Borough Briggs, he is eager to cement his position in Gavin Price’s side.

He said: “I haven’t played much in the last couple of years, but I believe I should be the first-choice left centre-half at the club and I just want to prove I should be starting.

“It has been tough and my legs are feeling it, but it was nice to get 90 minutes under my belt again. I’ve rested up over the weekend and hopefully I can kick on and play again at Brechin.”

On his goal against the Binos at the weekend, McHardy added: “It was good to get a goal and get the boys back in it as the goal we lost was mainly my fault.

“I went to clear the ball, missed it and it has gone down the line before being cut back to the edge of the box and scored.

“We needed to bounce back get the boys back out of trouble. It was good to get a draw, but we should have been looking to take all three points and get back above Stirling.”