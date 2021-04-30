Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
Investigation launched after postie ‘attacked’ by dog in the Highlands

By Annie Butterworth
April 30, 2021, 7:03 am Updated: April 30, 2021, 8:53 am
Police are investigating after a postie in Tain was attacked by a dog during deliveries.

The incident happened at around 10am on Tuesday in the town’s Mansfield Estate.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Tain are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a postal worker was attacked by a dog on the Mansfield Estate in Tain.

“The incident occurred about 10am on Tuesday, April 27.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the incident should call 101.

