Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An NHS Tayside doctor who admitted to pulling sickies to work in private clinics has been suspended.

Dr Simon Thomas, a Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at NHS Tayside, admitted to undertaking clinics at two BMI private hospitals while working for the NHS, where he could earn between £82,000 and £110,000 a year.

He had also been placed under practicing restrictions by NHS Tayside after a local adverse event review however he still continued to perform surgeries.