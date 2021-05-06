Armed police arrest man in connection with ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen street that forced road closures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Armed police officers and other emergency services have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a “disturbance” in Aberdeen.

The incident, believed to be a medical matter, occurred in the Lemon Street area of the city at around 8.30pm.

Officers confirmed there was “no wider threat to the community”, but had closed of surrounding roads.

Pictures on social media show a police cordon in place.

The incident in the Lemon Street area of #Aberdeen has now concluded and a 36-year-old man has been arrested.Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this matter. Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Police confirmed that incident in the Lemon Street area of the city had concluded following the arrest of the 36-year-old male.