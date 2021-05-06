Armed police arrest man in connection with ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen street that forced road closures

Armed police officers and other emergency services have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a “disturbance” in Aberdeen.
The incident, believed to be a medical matter, occurred in the Lemon Street area of the city at around 8.30pm.
Officers confirmed there was “no wider threat to the community”, but had closed of surrounding roads.
Pictures on social media show a police cordon in place.
Police confirmed that incident in the Lemon Street area of the city had concluded following the arrest of the 36-year-old male.
