Golf: Murcar Links member Bryan Innes wins Aberdeen Links Championship

By Danny Law
June 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
© DCT MediaWinner of the Aberdeen Links Championship, Bryan Innes.
Bryan Innes was crowned the winner of the Aberdeen Links Championship after a commanding victory against Matty Smith.

Murcar Links member Innes defeated Smith (Bon Accord) 6 and 5 at the Kings Links in Saturday’s final.

Innes had defeated Chris Somers by one hole in the semi-finals on Friday evening, while Smith had booked his place in the final with a 3 and 1 success against fellow Bon Accord member Barrie Edmond.

The winners of the Aberdeen Links Championship. From left, Graeme Meade (Handicap Shield), Bryan Innes (scratch winner) and Alex Greig (Murray Cup). Picture by Kath Flannery. 

In an all-Caledonian affair, Graham Meade defeated David Forbes by one hole in the Handicap Trophy final.

Bon Accord’s Alex Greig was victorious in the Murray Cup after beating David Henderson 6 and 5.

 

