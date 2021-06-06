Golf: Murcar Links member Bryan Innes wins Aberdeen Links Championship

Bryan Innes was crowned the winner of the Aberdeen Links Championship after a commanding victory against Matty Smith.
Murcar Links member Innes defeated Smith (Bon Accord) 6 and 5 at the Kings Links in Saturday’s final.
Innes had defeated Chris Somers by one hole in the semi-finals on Friday evening, while Smith had booked his place in the final with a 3 and 1 success against fellow Bon Accord member Barrie Edmond.
In an all-Caledonian affair, Graham Meade defeated David Forbes by one hole in the Handicap Trophy final.
Bon Accord’s Alex Greig was victorious in the Murray Cup after beating David Henderson 6 and 5.
