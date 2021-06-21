Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on June 21
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Golspie industrial lots go under the virtual hammer for as little as £1 in online auction
-
On-demand bus service to be piloted in the Black Isle
-
Scott McKenna reflects on bittersweet first taste of major finals after Scotland exit Euro 2020 with defeat to Croatia
-
Kieran Tierney hopeful of prosperous future for Scotland despite Euro 2020 exit
-
Steve Clarke admits Scotland were second-best in Euro exit to Croatia
-
Ben Dolphin: The science behind ‘outdoor smells’ suggests we’re all unique