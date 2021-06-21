Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
News

LIVE UPDATES: The latest news from across the north and north-east on June 21

By Lauren Taylor
June 21, 2021, 6:00 am
© Supplied by DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal