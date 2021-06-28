Daily Covid cases in Scotland top 3,000 for first time

Daily Covid cases in Scotland have topped 3,000 for the first time.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Monday show that a further 3,285 cases were detected within the last 24 hours.

The total tops the previous high of 2,999 recorded on June 24 with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon currently warning of a “steep rise” in cases.

However, the positivity rate of today’s figures are significantly higher at 12.6% compared to 7.7% when the previous high was recorded.

North still among lowest Covid rates

The Scottish Government has also warned the most recent daily update is incomplete due to delays from the Glasgow Lighthouse Laboratory.

The daily update shows the Aberdeen City Council area recorded the highest total in the north and north-east with 152 new cases.

Meanwhile, Highland had 98 positive cases, Aberdeenshire had 85, Moray had 13, there were 3 in Shetland and none in either Orkney or the Western Isles.

Aberdeen has the highest rate of Covid in the north and north-east with 284.3 cases per 100,000 people over a seven day period – putting it 15th out of Scotland’s 32 regions.

Aberdeenshire, Highland, Shetland, Moray, Orkney and the Western Isles occupy six of the bottom seven places in the country with Dumfries and Galloway.

For the third day in a row there were no recorded deaths of anyone who has tested positive for Covid anywhere in Scotland.

However, there were nine new admissions to intensive care between Friday and Sunday across the country.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Scotland. So First Minister @NicolaSturgeon is asking for extra caution. Help us slow the virus down while we allow the vaccination programme to get ahead. pic.twitter.com/xXrJ7BGclY — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 28, 2021

More than 80% of over 40s now double-jagged

Health officials have continued to urge caution amidst the rising numbers of Covid cases.

Another 17,869 people have received the first dose of their vaccination meaning 84.5% of the population has now received their initial jab.

The figures show 83.8% of over 18s have had the first jag in the NHS Grampian region with 85.1% in NHS Highland.

Meanwhile, a further 12,418 second doses have also been administered across the country.

The rollout over second jabs has now reached 80.5% of over 40s in NHS Grampian and 83.9% in NHS Highland.

Meanwhile, the islands are significantly further ahead than the rest of the country with 93.1% of over 40s double-jagged by NHS Shetland with 91.4% by NHS Orkney and 91.2% by NHS Western Isles.